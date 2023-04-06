USD/CHF recovers early lost ground amid modest USD strength, flat-lines around 0.9065 area

- USD/CHF attracts some dip-buying on Thursday amid a modest USD strength.
- The upside seems limited amid bets for an imminent pause in Fed rate hikes.
- Looming recession fears benefits the safe-haven CHF and contributes to cap.
The USD/CHF pair struggles to capitalize on the previous day's recovery from the 0.9000 psychological mark, or its lowest level since June 2021 and attracts some intraday sellers on Thursday. Spot prices, however, manage to reverse an intraday dip and trade just above mid-0.9000s during the early North American session, nearly unchanged for the day.
The US Dollar (USD) gains some positive traction for the second straight day and moves away from over a two-month low set on Wednesday, which, in turn, lends some support to the USD/CHF pair. The USD uptick, meanwhile, lacks bullish conviction and runs the risk of fizzling out rather quickly amid growing acceptance that slowing economic growth will force the Federal Reserve (Fed) to pause its rate-hiking cycle.
In fact, the markets are currently pricing in an even chance of a 25 bps lift-off at the upcoming FOMC monetary policy meeting in May and the possibility of rate cuts by year-end. A larger-than-expected rise in the US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims comes on the back of the disappointing release of the US ADP report on Wednesday and suggests that the Fed's efforts to cool the labor market could be having some impact.
This, in turn, reaffirms expectations the Fed is nearly done with its inflation-fighting rate-hikes and keeps the US Treasury bond yields depressed near a multi-month low, which, in turn, should act as a headwind for the buck. Furthermore, looming recession risks continues to weigh on investors' sentiment and benefit the safe-haven Swiss Franc. This might further contribute to capping the upside for the USD/CHF pair.
Traders might also refrain from placing aggressive directional bets and prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs data on Friday. The popularly known as the NFP report will play a key role in influencing market expectations about the Fed's next policy move, which, in turn, will drive the USD demand and help investors to determine the next leg of a directional move for the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9062
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0008
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|0.907
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9191
|Daily SMA50
|0.9242
|Daily SMA100
|0.9287
|Daily SMA200
|0.9512
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9076
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9007
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9224
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9116
|Previous Monthly High
|0.944
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9072
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.905
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9034
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9026
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8982
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8957
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9096
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9121
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9165
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
