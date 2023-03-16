USD/CHF recovers a part of heavy intraday losses, keeps the red below 0.9300

- USD/CHF attracts some dip-buying near the 0.9230 area and trims a part of its intraday losses.
- Fears of turmoil in the banking sector lend support to the pair amid a modest USD rebound.
- The risk-off mood could underpin the safe-haven CHF and keep a lid on any meaningful upside.
The USD/CHF pair recovers over 50 pips from the daily low and now trades just below the 0.9300 mark during the early North American session, still down around 0.45% for the day.
The Swiss Franc initially reacted positively and forced the USD/CHF pair to reverse a part of the previous day's huge rally after Credit Suisse announced that it will exercise an option to borrow up to $54 billion from the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to shore up liquidity. The early optimism, however, fades rather quickly as the markets are still trying to determine whether fears of a systemic crisis have been tamed.
Apart from this, a modest US Dollar recovery from the daily low, supported by the mostly upbeat US macro data, assists the USD/CHF pair to attract some buying near the 0.9230-0.9225 region. The US Department of Labor reported that Initial Jobless Claims fell to 192K during the week ended March 10 from 212K previous. Adding to this, the US housing market data also surpassed market estimates.
This, to a larger extent, helps offset the disappointing release of the Philly Fed Manufacturing Index, which came in at -23.2 for the current month against expectations for an improvement to -14.5 from the -24.3 previous. This, along with expectations that the Federal Reserve will deliver at least a 25 bps rate hike next week, acts as a tailwind for the Greenback and lends some support to the USD/CHF pair.
That said, the prevalent risk-off environment - as depicted by an extended downfall in the equity markets - could underpin the safe-haven CHF and keep a lid on any meaningful upside for the USD/CHF pair, at least for the time being. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before positioning for an extension of this week's solid rebound from the lowest level since early January.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9279
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0052
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.56
|Today daily open
|0.9331
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9316
|Daily SMA50
|0.926
|Daily SMA100
|0.938
|Daily SMA200
|0.9553
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9338
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9123
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9439
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9175
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9429
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9059
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9256
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9205
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.919
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.905
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8976
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9405
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9479
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.962
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
