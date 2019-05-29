USD/CHF recovers a major part of early slide to mid-1.0000s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani

   •  The global flight to safety underpins CHF and exerts some downward pressure.
   •  A modest USD uptick helped limit deeper losses, at least for the time being.

The USD/CHF pair maintained its offered tone through the mid-European session on Wednesday, albeit now seems to have found some support near mid-1.0000s.

The pair stalled its recent recovery move from multi-week lows and for now, seems to have snapped two consecutive days of winning streak amid a fresh wave of global risk-aversion trade, which tends to underpin the Swiss Franc's relative safe-haven status. 

In what could further escalate trade tensions between the world's two largest economies, media reports suggested that China is preparing to use rare earths to strike back at the US. This comes after the US President Donald Trump's comments on Monday, saying that he was not reading to make a deal.

The latest developments fueled speculations about a full-blown US-China trade war and triggered a fresh wave of global risk-aversion trade, prompting investors to seek refuge in traditional safe haven currencies - including the Swissy, though a modest US Dollar uptick helped limit the downside.

It would now be interesting to see if the pair is able to attract any fresh buying interest or the current pullback marks the end of the recent corrective bounce amid the ongoing free fall in the US Treasury bond yields and absent relevant market moving US economic releases on Wednesday.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 1.0067
Today Daily Change -0.0011
Today Daily Change % -0.11
Today daily open 1.0078
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.0114
Daily SMA50 1.0073
Daily SMA100 1.003
Daily SMA200 0.9956
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0099
Previous Daily Low 1.0033
Previous Weekly High 1.0122
Previous Weekly Low 1.0008
Previous Monthly High 1.0238
Previous Monthly Low 0.9932
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.0074
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0058
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.0041
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.0004
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9974
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0107
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0137
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0174

 

 

