USD/CHF rebound from 0.9200 amid caution in market mood, Fed Powell’s speech eyed

NEWS | | By Sagar Dua
  • USD/CHF has picked demand after a marginal correction to near 0.9200.
  • The risk-on profile is easing further, weighed down by rising US Treasury yields.
  • Fed Bostic sees no recession in CY2023 but has trimmed the GDP forecast dramatically to 1%.

The USD/CHF pair has sensed buying interest after dropping to near the round-level support of 0.9200 in the early Asian session. Earlier, the Swiss franc asset extended its recovery above the immediate resistance of 0.9200 despite a cheerful market mood.

S&P500 futures are displaying a subdued performance after a corrective move on Monday as equities failed to extend a rally. Stretched upside in stocks triggered long liquidation. The US Dollar Index (DXY) has refreshed its seven-month low at around 102.50 led by soaring recession fears after a meaningful contraction in economic activities and less-hawkish monetary policy projections after a sheer drop in wage inflation.

The demand for US government bonds is losing traction further as investors’ risk appetite is declining again. This has led to an increase in 10-year US Treasury yields above 3.53%.

On Tuesday, the show-stopper event will be the speech from Federal Reserve (Fed) chair Jerome Powell, which will trim ambiguity over February’s monetary policy action. Meanwhile, the commentary from Atlanta Fed bank president Raphael Bostic is full of information that will guide investors for further action.  Fed policymaker sees no recession in CY2023 but has trimmed Gross Domestic Product (GDP) forecast dramatically to 1%. He believes that interest rates will have to stay high for a long time well into 2024".

On the Swiss franc front, a decline in the Real Retail Sales (Nov) data on an annual basis is going to compel the Swiss National Bank (SNB) to keep monetary policy moderate. The economic data contracted by 1.3% while the street was expecting an expansion of 3.0%.

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9212
Today Daily Change -0.0065
Today Daily Change % -0.70
Today daily open 0.9277
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9297
Daily SMA50 0.9474
Daily SMA100 0.9644
Daily SMA200 0.9645
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.941
Previous Daily Low 0.927
Previous Weekly High 0.941
Previous Weekly Low 0.9223
Previous Monthly High 0.9471
Previous Monthly Low 0.9201
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9324
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9356
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9228
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.918
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9089
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9367
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9458
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9506

 

 

