USD/CHF reacts little to SNB's decision to maintain status quo, looks to US Retail Sales

- USD/CHF rebounds after touching a one-and-half-week trough earlier this Thursday.
- The SNB decides to maintain the status quo and does little to provide any impetus.
- Traders look to the US Retail Sales for a fresh impetus amid a modest USD recovery.
The USD/CHF pair stages a modest intraday recovery from the vicinity of the monthly low, around the 0.8665 area and extends its steady ascent through the first half of the European session on Thursday. Spot prices hold steady near the 0.8720 region and move little after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) announced its policy decision.
As was widely anticipated, the SNB decided to leave the key policy rate unchanged at 1.75% on the back of a clear downward trend in domestic inflation. In the absence of any major surprises, the announcement does little to influence the Swiss Franc (CHF). That said, a modest US Dollar (USD) bounce acts as a tailwind for the USD/CHF pair The upside potential, however, seems limited in the wake of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) dovish shift on Wednesday.
Furthermore, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan recently said the central bank would not hesitate to tighten monetary policy further if necessary despite the fact that domestic inflation was within the 0-2% target for a sixth consecutive month in November. This, in turn, favours the CHF bulls and suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/CHF pair is to the downside. Hence, any further move up might still be seen as an opportunity for bearish traders.
Market participants now look to the US economic docket, featuring the release of monthly Retail Sales figures later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment, which tends to drive demand for the safe-haven CHF, should contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8716
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01
|Today daily open
|0.8715
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8788
|Daily SMA50
|0.8919
|Daily SMA100
|0.8906
|Daily SMA200
|0.8943
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.878
|Previous Daily Low
|0.869
|Previous Weekly High
|0.8821
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8667
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9113
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8685
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8725
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8746
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8677
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8639
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8587
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8767
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8818
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.8856
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
