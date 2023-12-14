USD/CHF reacts little to SNB's decision to maintain status quo, looks to US Retail Sales

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
Share:
  • USD/CHF rebounds after touching a one-and-half-week trough earlier this Thursday.
  • The SNB decides to maintain the status quo and does little to provide any impetus.
  • Traders look to the US Retail Sales for a fresh impetus amid a modest USD recovery.

The USD/CHF pair stages a modest intraday recovery from the vicinity of the monthly low, around the 0.8665 area and extends its steady ascent through the first half of the European session on Thursday. Spot prices hold steady near the 0.8720 region and move little after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) announced its policy decision.

As was widely anticipated, the SNB decided to leave the key policy rate unchanged at 1.75% on the back of a clear downward trend in domestic inflation. In the absence of any major surprises, the announcement does little to influence the Swiss Franc (CHF). That said, a modest US Dollar (USD) bounce acts as a tailwind for the USD/CHF pair The upside potential, however, seems limited in the wake of the Federal Reserve's (Fed) dovish shift on Wednesday.

Furthermore, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan recently said the central bank would not hesitate to tighten monetary policy further if necessary despite the fact that domestic inflation was within the 0-2% target for a sixth consecutive month in November. This, in turn, favours the CHF bulls and suggests that the path of least resistance for the USD/CHF pair is to the downside. Hence, any further move up might still be seen as an opportunity for bearish traders.

Market participants now look to the US economic docket, featuring the release of monthly Retail Sales figures later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields, will influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus. Apart from this, the broader risk sentiment, which tends to drive demand for the safe-haven CHF, should contribute to producing short-term trading opportunities around the USD/CHF pair.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.8716
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 0.8715
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.8788
Daily SMA50 0.8919
Daily SMA100 0.8906
Daily SMA200 0.8943
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.878
Previous Daily Low 0.869
Previous Weekly High 0.8821
Previous Weekly Low 0.8667
Previous Monthly High 0.9113
Previous Monthly Low 0.8685
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.8725
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.8746
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.8677
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.8639
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8587
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.8767
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.8818
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.8856

 

 

Share: Feed news

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Follow us on Telegram

Stay updated of all the news

Join Telegram

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

GBP/USD advances above 1.2650, eyes on BoE policy decision

GBP/USD advances above 1.2650, eyes on BoE policy decision

GBP/USD gathered bullish momentum and climbed to a 10-day-high above 1.2650 in the European session on Thursday. Dovish Fed pivot-led market optimism is keeping the US Dollar undermined, while Pound Sterling traders eagerly await the BoE policy announcements.

GBP/USD News

EUR/USD clings to gains near 1.0900 ahead of ECB policy announcements

EUR/USD clings to gains near 1.0900 ahead of ECB policy announcements

EUR/USD continues to trade in positive territory at around 1.0900 on Thursday. The pair remains supported by broad US Dollar weakness and a positive market mood. The next direction in the major hinges on the ECB's policy outlook. 

EUR/USD News

Gold price sticks to gains near one-week peak amid the post-FOMC slide in bond yields/USD

Gold price sticks to gains near one-week peak amid the post-FOMC slide in bond yields/USD

Gold price (XAU/USD) builds on the overnight solid recovery from the vicinity of the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), around the $1,973 area, or over a three-week low and gains positive traction for the second successive day on Thursday. 

Gold News

Injective price hits all-time high likely fuelled by rising AI adoption

Injective price hits all-time high likely fuelled by rising AI adoption

Injective, an AI-focused decentralized finance project, observed a 254% increase in its market capitalization in the past two months. INJ price hit a new all-time high early on Thursday with the token tipping the $32 mark. 

Read more

UK Interest Rate Decision Preview: BoE set to keep interest rates on hold for third consecutive meeting

UK Interest Rate Decision Preview: BoE set to keep interest rates on hold for third consecutive meeting

The UK central bank is set to hold interest rate steady at 5.25% at the final meeting of 2023. The Bank of England could push back against expectations of aggressive rate cuts next year.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures