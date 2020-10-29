The US dollar appreciates for fourth consecutive day to hit 0.9170 high.

The greenback rallies amid COVID-19 fears and US elections' uncertainty.

Upbeat US data offer further support to the USD.

The dollar has extended its rally against the Swiss franc for the fourth consecutive day. The pair has accelerated its uptrend favoured by the broad-based USD strength, to appreciate about 0.65% on the day, reaching two-week highs at 0.9170.

US dollar appreciates across the board

The dollar is outperforming its main peers on Thursday, buoyed by the combination of concerns about the spread of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the US and the uncertainty about the outcome of the US elections, less than a week before the voting day.

Furthermore, the upbeat US macroeconomic data, with the US Gross Domestic Product expanding at a 33.1% annualized pace in the third quarter and the weekly jobless claims dropping beyond expectations, has offered additional support to an already strong US dollar.