USD/CHF rallies seen struggling near 1.0030 – Commerzbank

According to Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank, bullish attempts are expected to struggle around 1.0030.

Key Quotes

“USD/CHF has sold off to the 200 day ma at .9873, the 55 week ma lies at .9867 and the 61.8% Fibo at .9853. We currently have little to indicate that it will sustain a move below here. We would allow for a small recovery but note that rallies are likely to remain capped by the short term downtrend at 1.0030”.

“A close above 1.0030 is needed to alleviate downside pressure and generate some upside interest to 1.0248 11th January high and the 1.0328 2015 and 1.0344 December 2016 highs”.