USD/CHF maintains its break above the 55-day average and is pushing constructively higher, analysts at Credit Suisse apprise.

Key quotes

“Resistance is seen initially at 0.9732/34, above which would see a move back to0 .9744. Removal here would trigger a large bull ‘triangle’ pattern for a move to the 0.9793/97 recent highs and 200-day average, with fresh sellers expected here initially.”

“Support moves to 0.9690, then 0.9669, ahead of 0.9656/45, which ideally holds.”