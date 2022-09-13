- USD/CHF holds lower ground at the lowest levels since August 18.
- Downbeat Swiss data fails to impress buyers amid broad DXY weakness.
- Pullback in yields, cautious optimism adds strength to the bearish bias ahead of the key US CPI for August.
USD/CHF stays defensive at the three-week low, down for the fifth consecutive day, as the pair traders await the key US inflation data during early Tuesday in Europe. The Swiss currency (CHF) pair’s latest weakness could also be linked to the market’s cautious optimism, as well as mixed data from Switzerland.
Swiss Producer and Import Prices reprinted -0.1% MoM figures for August versus 0.6% market expectations. The yearly numbers, however, dropped to 5.5% YoY compared to the 5.7% forecasts and 6.3% previous readouts.
Elsewhere, the US Dollar Index (DXY) remains pressured around a 12-day low, down 0.20% intraday near 108.10 at the latest, as firmer sentiment and hopes of a softer US Consumer Price Index (CPI) favor the greenback sellers. In doing so, the greenback bears ignore the latest hawkish rhetoric from the Fed policymakers and the geopolitical/trade fears concerning China and Russia.
The reason could be linked to a pullback in the US Treasury yields from the multi-day high, as well as hopes of more stimulus and an absence of the Fed policymakers’ speeches due to the fortnight-long blackout ahead of next week’s monetary policy meeting.
That said, the US 10-year Treasury yields retreat from a three-month high, down three basis points (bps) to 3.33%. Even so, S&P 500 Futures and the stocks in the Asia-Pacific zone print mixed performance, despite posting mild gains by the press time. It should be noted that the US two-year Treasury yields snap a three-day uptrend as they ease from the highest levels since late 2007, down 0.87% percent to near 3.543% at the latest.
It should be observed that the return of China from the long weekend and the European policymakers’ hopes of overcoming the recession woes are likely additional negatives for the USD/CHF pair.
Moving on, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August, expected to ease to -0.1% MoM versus 0.0% prior, will be important for the pair traders. Should the inflation numbers print softer data, the USD/CHF pair may witness further downside.
Technical analysis
Unless crossing the weekly resistance line, near 0.9580 at the latest, the USD/CHF pair stays on the way to mark another attempt in conquering the 200-DMA support, around 0.9475 by the press time.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9512
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24%
|Today daily open
|0.9535
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9674
|Daily SMA50
|0.965
|Daily SMA100
|0.9693
|Daily SMA200
|0.9476
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.961
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9509
|Previous Weekly High
|0.987
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9547
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9808
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9371
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9548
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9572
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9493
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9451
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9392
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9594
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9652
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9694
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD gains some traction bolstered by US dollar weakness
The AUD/USD pair stopped the bleeding on Wednesday and jumped off weekly lows at around the 0.6700 figure after the US Producer Price Index report for August alleviated some of Tuesday’s CPI worries, which had sent most risk assets tumbling.
EUR/USD stabilizes after US CPI induced selloff, awaits more data
The pair rebounded after Tuesday’s sell-off from the 0.9950 zone to the parity level boosted by a correction of the US dollar. A quiet session after a storm kept price action limited. Stocks were modestly higher in Wall Street, and US yields relatively steady, with prices correcting a small portion of Tuesday’s moves and after the worst day since 2020 for equity markets.
Gold bears meet critical support, eyes on bullish correction
Gold is bleeding as the US dollar resurges from the lows of the day. Bears need to get below the daily support or face demand into key resistance in the day ahead. Gold is back under pressure, losing some 0.32% after falling from a high of $1,707.15 to a low of $1,696.51 so far.
USD/JPY reverses sharply below 144.00 as BOJ readies for intervention
USD/JPY is extending losses below 144.00, reversing sharply from daily highs of 144.96 on reports that the BOJ reportedly conducted a rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): CPI carnage crashes equities to levels not seen since...last Thursday
Carnage! It is not often you see a sell-off of such magnitude on the back of one economic data point. The market clearly had Goldilocks in mind and psychologically was positioned that way.