USD/CHF price news and forecast: Swissie drops to over 1-month lows, around mid-0.9800s

USD/CHF Technical Analysis: 38.2% Fibonacci, 200-DMA doubt pullback from monthly low
USD/CHF seesaws around 0.9873 while heading into the European session on Wednesday. The price dropped to the lowest since early November on Tuesday but has recently pulled back.
The pair’s refrain to drop further below the latest bottom seems to prepare for a confrontation to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of August-October rise, near 0.9890. Though, 200-Day Simple Moving Average (DMA), at 0.9920 now, seems to restrict the quote’s advances afterward. Read more…
USD/CHF drops to over 1-month lows, around mid-0.9800s
USD/CHF witnessed some follow-through selling for the third consecutive session on Wednesday and dropped to over one-month lows, around mid-0.9800s in the last hour.
The pair extended this week's rejection slide from the key parity mark and continued losing ground through the early European session on Wednesday. Persistent trade uncertainty continued underpinning the Swiss franc's perceived safe-haven status and kept exerting downward pressure on the major. Read more...
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9856
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.17
|Today daily open
|0.9873
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9935
|Daily SMA50
|0.993
|Daily SMA100
|0.9888
|Daily SMA200
|0.9947
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9927
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9857
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0024
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9954
|Previous Monthly High
|1.0024
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.985
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9884
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9844
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9816
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9774
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9914
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9956
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9984
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD surges to 7-month high amid election speculation
GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3050, the highest since early May. Opinion polls toward the December 12 elections continue showing a considerable lead for the Conservatives. US data is awaited.
EUR/USD retreats from 1.11 amid contradicting trade headlines
EUR/USD is trading below 1.11 as markets remain skeptical of an imminent Sino-American deal. The US economic calendar is packed with top-tier events.
Bank of Canada Preview: Upbeat tone on investment may send C$ higher
The Bank of Canada is set to leave the interest rate unchanged in its last decision of 2019. Encouraging investment figures may result in an upbeat sentiment. The Canadian dollar has room to rise in most scenarios.
US Services PMI November Preview: Manufacturing indicates lower
Services PMI forecast to dip marginally in November. Manufacturing PMI dropped unexpectedly last month after rising in October. US-China trade and President Trump roil markets.
USD/JPY: Correcting higher, far from changing the bearish bias
Japan’s Jibun Bank Services PMI returned to expansion territory in November. US ADP employment survey and the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI coming next. USD/JPY would need to recover beyond 109.30 to change its negative stance.