USD/CHF price news and forecast: Swissie drops to over 1-month lows, around mid-0.9800s

USD/CHF Technical Analysis: 38.2% Fibonacci, 200-DMA doubt pullback from monthly low

USD/CHF seesaws around 0.9873 while heading into the European session on Wednesday. The price dropped to the lowest since early November on Tuesday but has recently pulled back.

The pair’s refrain to drop further below the latest bottom seems to prepare for a confrontation to 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of August-October rise, near 0.9890. Though, 200-Day Simple Moving Average (DMA), at 0.9920 now, seems to restrict the quote’s advances afterward. Read more…

USD/CHF witnessed some follow-through selling for the third consecutive session on Wednesday and dropped to over one-month lows, around mid-0.9800s in the last hour.

The pair extended this week's rejection slide from the key parity mark and continued losing ground through the early European session on Wednesday. Persistent trade uncertainty continued underpinning the Swiss franc's perceived safe-haven status and kept exerting downward pressure on the major. Read more...

Today last price 0.9856
Today Daily Change -0.0017
Today Daily Change % -0.17
Today daily open 0.9873
 
Daily SMA20 0.9935
Daily SMA50 0.993
Daily SMA100 0.9888
Daily SMA200 0.9947
 
Previous Daily High 0.9927
Previous Daily Low 0.9857
Previous Weekly High 1.0024
Previous Weekly Low 0.9954
Previous Monthly High 1.0024
Previous Monthly Low 0.985
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9884
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.99
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9844
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9816
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9774
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9914
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9956
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9984

 

GBP/USD is trading close to 1.3050, the highest since early May. Opinion polls toward the December 12 elections continue showing a considerable lead for the Conservatives. US data is awaited.

EUR/USD is trading below 1.11 as markets remain skeptical of an imminent Sino-American deal. The US economic calendar is packed with top-tier events.

The Bank of Canada is set to leave the interest rate unchanged in its last decision of 2019. Encouraging investment figures may result in an upbeat sentiment. The Canadian dollar has room to rise in most scenarios.

Services PMI forecast to dip marginally in November. Manufacturing PMI dropped unexpectedly last month after rising in October. US-China trade and President Trump roil markets.

Japan’s Jibun Bank Services PMI returned to expansion territory in November. US ADP employment survey and the ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI coming next. USD/JPY would need to recover beyond 109.30 to change its negative stance.

