USD/CHF Price Analysis: US dollar trades off session lows vs. Swiss franc

USD/CHF rejects the 0.9745 level in the New York session.

There is little directionality as the technical picture remains mixed.

USD/CHF daily chart

USD/CHF is trading just above the 0.9700 figure while above the 50/100 SMAs but below the 200 SMA on the daily chart.

USD/CHF four-hour chart

USD/CHF is retreating down while rejecting the 0.9745 resistance level. The picture is mixed with the market being very choppy suggesting little to no directional bias at the present moment. However, a daily close above the 0.9745 resistance might attract further buying and a retest of the 0.9780 level while a daily close below the 0.9700 figure could be seen as bearish.

Additional key levels