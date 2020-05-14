USD/CHF Price Analysis: US dollar trades off session lows vs. Swiss franc

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CHF rejects the 0.9745 level in the New York session.
  • There is little directionality as the technical picture remains mixed.
 

USD/CHF daily chart

 
USD/CHF is trading just above the 0.9700 figure while above the 50/100 SMAs but below the 200 SMA on the daily chart. 
 

USD/CHF four-hour chart

 
USD/CHF is retreating down while rejecting the 0.9745 resistance level. The picture is mixed with the market being very choppy suggesting little to no directional bias at the present moment. However, a daily close above the 0.9745 resistance might attract further buying and a retest of the 0.9780 level while a daily close below the 0.9700 figure could be seen as bearish. 
  
 

Additional key levels 

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9723
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01
Today daily open 0.9722
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9709
Daily SMA50 0.9658
Daily SMA100 0.9688
Daily SMA200 0.9787
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9726
Previous Daily Low 0.9666
Previous Weekly High 0.9784
Previous Weekly Low 0.9609
Previous Monthly High 0.9803
Previous Monthly Low 0.9595
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9703
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9689
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9683
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9644
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9622
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9744
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9765
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9804

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hits one-week low as Trump supports strong dollar

EUR/USD hits one-week low as Trump supports strong dollar

EUR/USD has extended its falls to the lowest in a week, well below 1.08, after President Trump supported a strong dollar. The primary drive is Fed Chair Powell's rejection of negative rates. US jobless claims rose by 2.981 million, worse than expected. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls below 1.22 amid growing economic fears

GBP/USD falls below 1.22 amid growing economic fears

GBP/USD has dropped to a new five'week low under 1.22 amid a souring market mood and after BOE Governor Bailey opened the door to more QE. US jobless claims are eyed.

GBP/USD News

Bitcoin decouples and points to $10000 key level

Bitcoin decouples and points to $10000 key level

Bitcoin as a target for money facing a new equity sell-off. Ethereum has a wide margin of improvement to catch up with Bitcoin. Technical indicators are warning that today's upward movement may be just a mirage.

Read more

Gold flat-lined around $1715 level, downside seems limited amid weaker risk sentiment

Gold flat-lined around $1715 level, downside seems limited amid weaker risk sentiment

Gold reversed a knee-jerk slide to the $1711 area and spiked to fresh weekly tops in the last hour, albeit struggled to make it through the $1720-22 supply zone.

Gold News

WTI sidelined, trades near $26.50 per barrel

WTI sidelined, trades near $26.50 per barrel

The crude oil recovery lost steam below the 28.00 resistance but stay afloat above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. Since WTI is in an overall bear trend the above-mentioned level can be difficult to overcome in the medium-term.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures