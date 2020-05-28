USD/CHF Price Analysis: US Dollar pushing against triangle support

- US dollar reversal from 0.9730 has extended to trendline support at 0.9655.
- The pair is testing the bottom of the last two months' triangle formation.
US dollar’s reversal from 0.9730 high on Wednesday has reached session lows at 0.9640 area, where the pair is eroding the lower limit of the triangle formation of the last two months.
The daily charts show the pair right at the support line, near the peak of the triangle. At the moment, the USD/CHF is hovering above key support levels 0.9655 (triangle bottom) and 0.9640 (May 20 low). If the pair confirms below these levels, bears might gain traction and push the pair towards May 1 low at 0.9590 and March 30 low at 0.9500.
If the pair remains within the triangle boundaries, next resistance levels would be at the 50 and 100-day SMA, at 0.9685/0.9700 and trendline resistance at 0.9730. Once above there, the pair might aim towards the 200-day SMA at 0.9785.
USD/CHF daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
