USD/CHF Price Analysis: US dollar nearing 0.9800 handle and 200 DMA vs. Swiss franc

USD/CHF is trading up for the fifth day in a row on USD demand.

The level to beat for buyers is the 0.9800 resistance.

USD/CHF daily chart

USD/CHF is rebounding from the 0.9500 level while nearing the 0.9800 handle and the 200 DMA on the daily chart as DXY (US dollar index) is ticking up.

USD/CHF four-hour chart

The spot is about to challenge the 0.9800 figure while trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. A break beyond the above-mentioned level could introduce scope to further gains with bulls bull moving towards the 0.9900 and 1.0000 price levels on the way up while support can emerge near the 0.9700, 0.9600 and 0.9550 price levels on any retracement.

Additional key levels