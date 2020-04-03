USD/CHF Price Analysis: US dollar nearing 0.9800 handle and 200 DMA vs. Swiss franc

  • USD/CHF is trading up for the fifth day in a row on USD demand. 
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 0.9800 resistance.
 
 

USD/CHF is rebounding from the 0.9500 level while nearing the 0.9800 handle and the 200 DMA on the daily chart as DXY (US dollar index) is ticking up.
 

The spot is about to challenge the 0.9800 figure while trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. A break beyond the above-mentioned level could introduce scope to further gains with bulls bull moving towards the 0.9900 and 1.0000 price levels on the way up while support can emerge near the 0.9700, 0.9600 and 0.9550 price levels on any retracement.
 

Additional key levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.978
Today Daily Change 0.0044
Today Daily Change % 0.45
Today daily open 0.9736
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9601
Daily SMA50 0.9674
Daily SMA100 0.974
Daily SMA200 0.981
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.975
Previous Daily Low 0.9652
Previous Weekly High 0.9902
Previous Weekly Low 0.9502
Previous Monthly High 0.9902
Previous Monthly Low 0.9183
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9713
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.969
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9676
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9615
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9578
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9774
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9811
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9872

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

