USD/CHF Price Analysis: US dollar hangs near 2020 highs ahead of FOMC Minutes

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • USD/CHF is printing fresh 2020 highs ahead of the FOMC Minutes at 19.00 GMT
  • The level to beat for bulls is the 0.9850 resistance. 
 

USD/CHF daily chart

 
USD/CHF is hitting fresh 2020 highs this Wednesday ahead of the FOMC Minutes at 19.00 GMT. The spot is trading under its 200-day simple moving averages suggesting an overall bearish bias.
 

USD/CHF four-hour chart

 
Dollar/Swiss is trading in a rising wedge while above the 0.9830 level and the main SMAs. Bulls are looking for a break above the 0.9850 level on a daily basis to reach 0.9870 and the 0.9900 figure. On the flip side, bears would need a daily close below the 0.9830 level to attract further selling interest.
 
 
Resistance: 0.9850, 0.9870, 0.9900
Support: 0.9830, 0.9800, 0.9770
 

Additional key levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9841
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.13
Today daily open 0.9828
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9737
Daily SMA50 0.9741
Daily SMA100 0.9833
Daily SMA200 0.9862
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.984
Previous Daily Low 0.9796
Previous Weekly High 0.9823
Previous Weekly Low 0.974
Previous Monthly High 0.9768
Previous Monthly Low 0.9613
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9823
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9813
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9803
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9778
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9759
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9847
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9866
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9891

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD muted below 1.0800 after FOMC Minutes

EUR/USD muted below 1.0800 after FOMC Minutes

The EUR/USD pair extended its decline to 1.0871 early Wednesday, holding nearby after the release of the FOMC Meeting Minutes, a non-event as expected. The current monetary policy to remain “appropriate.”

EUR/USD News

USD/JPY soars past 111.00 its highest since May 2019

USD/JPY soars past 111.00 its highest since May 2019

The USD/JPY pair is the most entertained this Wednesday, with yen’s unstoppable decline sending the pair roughly 130 pips up in a day. Dismal Japanese data, solid US one and a better market mood behind the advance.

USD/JPY News

GBP/USD extends decline toward 1.2900

GBP/USD extends decline toward 1.2900

Upbeat UK inflation fell short of keeping the Pound afloat. The GBP/USD pair is under strong selling pressure and nearing the critical 1.2900 level amid prevalent dollar’s demand.

GBP/USD News

Gold starts retracing daily rally on improving sentiment, trades above $1,600

Gold starts retracing daily rally on improving sentiment, trades above $1,600

The XAU/USD pair rose to its highest level since January 8th at $1,611.07 and came with a touching distance of a new seven-year high. 

Gold News

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals

FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.

More info

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures