USD/CHF is printing fresh 2020 highs ahead of the FOMC Minutes at 19.00 GMT

The level to beat for bulls is the 0.9850 resistance.

USD/CHF daily chart

USD/CHF is hitting fresh 2020 highs this Wednesday ahead of the FOMC Minutes at 19.00 GMT. The spot is trading under its 200-day simple moving averages suggesting an overall bearish bias.

USD/CHF four-hour chart

Dollar/Swiss is trading in a rising wedge while above the 0.9830 level and the main SMAs. Bulls are looking for a break above the 0.9850 level on a daily basis to reach 0.9870 and the 0.9900 figure. On the flip side, bears would need a daily close below the 0.9830 level to attract further selling interest.

Resistance: 0.9850, 0.9870, 0.9900 Support: 0.9830, 0.9800, 0.9770

Additional key levels