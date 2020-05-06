- The US dollar appreciates for the third consecutive day, approaching the range top at 0.9800.
- The pair might find important resistance at the 200-day SMA at 0.9700.
- Above 0.9700, the USD/CHF might aim towards 0.9900 on its way to parity.
The US has extended its rally for the third consecutive day on Wednesday, consolidating above 0.9700, to approach the top of the last six weeks’ trading range, at 0.9800 area. The daily chart shows the pair building up momentum above the 50 and 100-day SMA’s and approaching the 200-day SMA, currently at 0.9790, which has capped the pair over the last weeks.
The 0.9790/0.9800 range, only 30 pips above today’s intra-day high at 0.9758, is likely to offer strong resistance as there was where the USD was stopped on April 6, April 24 and April 28. A clear confirmation above here might increase bullish momentum on the pair to aim towards March’s high above 0.9900 on its way to the psychological 1.0000 level.
On the downside, the support level at 0.9595 is holding the pair’s current neutral stance on the daily chart. If that level is broken, bears might increase pressure, pushing the pair towards March 27 and 30 lows at 0.9503.
USD/CHF daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
