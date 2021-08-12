USD/CHF Price Analysis: Upside momentum subsides near-critical resistance around 0.9240

- USD/CHF prints minute losses on Thursday in the Asian session.
- Bulls find it hard to break the 0.9240 multiple resistance barrier.
- Momentum oscillator remains firm with a neutral stance.
USD/CHF edges lower on Thursday in the Asian trading hour. The pair hovers in a very close trading range with a downside momentum.
At the time of writing, USD/CHF is trading at 0.9216, down 0.02 % for the day.
USD/CHF daily chart
On the daily chart, the USD/CHF pair has been trading in a broader trading channel of 0.9030 and 0.9040 since June 18.
If price breaks the session’s low, it could test the lower targets at the 0.9195 and the 0.9160 horizontal support levels.
A daily close below the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) would bring the low of July 15 at 0.9117 back into action.
Alternatively, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) trades above the midline with a neutral stance. Any uptick in the MACD would force the bulls to continue to march higher toward the previous day’s high at 0.9242.
A closing of above 0.9240 would mark the breaking of the long term trading range with an eye for the 0.9260 horizontal resistance level followed by the level last seen in April.
Next, the market participants would aim for the high of April 9 at 0.9281.
USD/CHF additional levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9216
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.04
|Today daily open
|0.922
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9144
|Daily SMA50
|0.9134
|Daily SMA100
|0.914
|Daily SMA200
|0.9074
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9242
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9202
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9156
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9019
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9274
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.904
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9218
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9227
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9201
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9182
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9161
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9241
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9262
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9281
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
