USD/CHF Price Analysis: U-turn from 200-bar SMA keeps sellers hopeful

- USD/CHF treads water after reversing from the key SMA while snapping two-day winning streak the previous day.
- Normal RSI conditions lower barriers to further downside.
- The 0.9200 threshold and the previous month’s high can lure buyers during the fresh upside.
USD/CHF stays depressed near 0.9095 during the pre-European session on Friday. The Swiss major stepped back from the highest in two weeks while repeating three-month-old failures to cross the 200-bar SMA.
With the normal RSI conditions cutting odds of any trend change, the quote is likely to remain pressured towards the August 21 low near 0.9061. though, multiple tops marked during the August-end may question the pair’s further declines near 0.9050.
If the bears refrain from stepping back from 0.9050, the 0.9000 psychological magnet will be on their radars.
Alternatively, an upside break of the 200-bar SMA level, at 0.9125 now, will trigger the fresh run-up towards the 0.9200 mark comprising the August 12 high.
However, the pair’s extra rise past-0.9200 will find difficulty in sustaining as the 50% Fibonacci retracement level of July-September downside and the August high can question the bulls at 0.9233 and 0.9242 respectively.
USD/CHF four-hour chart
Trend: Bearish
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9096
|Today Daily Change
|2 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.02%
|Today daily open
|0.9094
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9098
|Daily SMA50
|0.9232
|Daily SMA100
|0.9433
|Daily SMA200
|0.9574
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9142
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9083
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9128
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9024
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9242
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8999
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9106
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.912
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9071
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9047
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9011
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.913
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9166
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.919
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD establishes new support at 1.1789 ahead of US Nonfarm Payrolls
EUR/USD charted a long-legged Doji on Thursday, establishing 1.1789 as key support. The immediate bearish bias has been neutralized ahead of the US Nonfarm Payrolls release. A below-forecast payrolls figure is expected to yield a notable dollar sell-off.
GBP/USD treads water below 1.3300 amid pre-NFP trading lull
Having dropped during the last two days, GBP/USD wavers below 1.3300 while heading into the London open on Friday. In doing so the Cable seesaws near the weekly bottom and ignores Brexit woes and tax hikes ahead of the key US NFP.
Gold in consolidation ahead of NFP, key levels to watch
Gold (XAU/USD) has pulled back from the recent troughs amid a sharp sell-off in the global markets. The bounce, however, lacks follow-through, as the traders remain on the side-lines ahead of the critical US Non-farm payrolls data.
Non-Farm Payrolls August Preview: US dollar is waiting for good news
The long-awaited US economic slowdown from the second Covid wave never arrived but the absence of dire statistics has not been enough to lift the dollar from its five week slough. Good news is required and the best would be a surging job market.
WTI: Oil falls back below 200-day SMA
WTI flips the 200-day SMA into support after rejection at $41.28. A close below Thursday's low may invite more substantial chart-driven selling. The black gold created a candle with a long lower wick on Thursday.