USD/CHF Price Analysis: Two-week-old resistance line on bull’s radars

USD/CHF probes intraday high above 0.9150.

Bullish MACD favor buyers but 100-bar SMA adds to the upside barriers.

Sellers need downside break of three-day-old support line for fresh entries.

USD/CHF takes the bids near 0.9160, up 0.13% intraday, during the pre-European session open on Monday.

The bullish MACD and a sustained break of 0.9150 resistance, now support, favor the pair’s upside to a descending trend line from October 02, at 0.9163 now.

However, the pair buyers will be more inclined to witness a clear upside beyond 100-bar SMA, currently around 0.9172, while targeting the 0.9200 threshold.

Alternatively, USD/CHF bears are less likely to watch for any opportunities unless the quote stays above a short-term support line near 0.9125.

Following that, the 0.9100 round-figure and the monthly low around 0.9085 hold the key to the further downside towards the September 10 low close to 0.9050 and the 0.9000 psychological magnet.

USD/CHF four-hour chart

Trend: Further upside expected