USD/CHF Price Analysis: Two-week-old resistance line on bull’s radars

- USD/CHF probes intraday high above 0.9150.
- Bullish MACD favor buyers but 100-bar SMA adds to the upside barriers.
- Sellers need downside break of three-day-old support line for fresh entries.
USD/CHF takes the bids near 0.9160, up 0.13% intraday, during the pre-European session open on Monday.
The bullish MACD and a sustained break of 0.9150 resistance, now support, favor the pair’s upside to a descending trend line from October 02, at 0.9163 now.
However, the pair buyers will be more inclined to witness a clear upside beyond 100-bar SMA, currently around 0.9172, while targeting the 0.9200 threshold.
Alternatively, USD/CHF bears are less likely to watch for any opportunities unless the quote stays above a short-term support line near 0.9125.
Following that, the 0.9100 round-figure and the monthly low around 0.9085 hold the key to the further downside towards the September 10 low close to 0.9050 and the 0.9000 psychological magnet.
USD/CHF four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9158
|Today Daily Change
|11 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.12%
|Today daily open
|0.9147
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9181
|Daily SMA50
|0.9134
|Daily SMA100
|0.9264
|Daily SMA200
|0.9474
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9162
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9123
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9163
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9088
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9296
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8999
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9147
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9138
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9126
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9105
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9087
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9165
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9183
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9204
