USD/CHF Price Analysis: Two-week-old resistance line on bulls’ radar above 0.9150

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF extends recovery moves from multi-month low, keeps break of short-term resistance line to attack another.
  • Bullish MACD favor the buyers, sellers still have a passage for return unless crossing the trend line resistance.
  • Buyers can pierce 0.9200 on the upside break, bears can cheer downside past-0.9100.

USD/CHF takes the bids near 0.9161, up 0.38% on a day, while heading into the European open on Monday. The pair bounced off the lowest since early-2015 on Friday. In doing so, it cleared a downward sloping trend line from July 22. The same gains support from bullish MACD to favor the buyers.

However, a descending trend line from July 17, at 0.9170 now, becomes the immediate upside barrier for the bulls to cross.

Should USD/CHF prices manage to rise past-0.9170, July 28 top near 0.9230 will become their favorite ahead of attacking the early-July low near 0.9360.

Meanwhile, sellers may look for an entry on the quote’s slip below the resistance-turned-support, at 0.9100 now, which in turn opens the gate for the pair south-run to July month’s low near 0.9055.

Given the bears’ dominance past-0.9055, the return of the 0.9000 can’t be ruled out.

USD/CHF four-hour chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9157
Today Daily Change 29 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.32%
Today daily open 0.9128
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9317
Daily SMA50 0.9448
Daily SMA100 0.9574
Daily SMA200 0.9673
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9149
Previous Daily Low 0.9056
Previous Weekly High 0.923
Previous Weekly Low 0.9056
Previous Monthly High 0.9494
Previous Monthly Low 0.9056
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9114
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9092
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9073
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9018
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.8981
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9166
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9203
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9258

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 amid dollar strength, ahead of data

EUR/USD struggles around 1.17 amid dollar strength, ahead of data

EUR/USD is struggling to hold onto 1.17 as the dollar retraces some of July's losses at the beginning of August. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls toward 1.30 amid a greenback comeback, UK concerns

GBP/USD falls toward 1.30 amid a greenback comeback, UK concerns

GBP/USD has kicked off the week on the back foot, trading close to 1.30. Concerns about a lockdown in London, uncertainty about US-UK trade talks are weighing on the pound. The US dollar is gaining ground.

GBP/USD News

XAU/USD consolidates the drop from record highs ahead of US ISM

XAU/USD consolidates the drop from record highs ahead of US ISM

Gold (XAU/USD) has entered a phase of consolidation after eroding nearly $18 from record highs of $1988 02 reached in early Asia.

Gold News

ETH/BTC skyrocketing, Bitcoin stays above $11,000

ETH/BTC skyrocketing, Bitcoin stays above $11,000

The cryptocurrency market is influenced by leveraged positions liquidation. Cryptocurrency experts expect further growth amid a global flight to safety assets. ETH/BTC hits the highest level since May 2019.

Read more

WTI drops below $40 on demand worries, OPEC+ output increase

WTI drops below $40 on demand worries, OPEC+ output increase

Crude oil prices posted losses last week and seem to be struggling to shake off the bearish pressure on Monday. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading at $39.85, losing 1.5% on a daily basis.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures