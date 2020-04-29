USD/CHF Price Analysis: Tuesday’s Doji below 200-day SMA keep bears hopeful

- USD/CHF justifies the previous day’s trend reversal signaling candlestick formation.
- 100-day SMA, monthly support line are on the bears’ radars.
- March high can lure the bulls past-200-day SMA.
USD/CHF justifies Tuesday’s bearish Doji while declining to 0.9730, down 0.22% on a day, amid the pre-European session on Wednesday.
Not only the candlestick but the pair’s inability to cross 200-day SMA also favors the sellers.
As a result, the pair’s drop to 100-day SMA level of 0.9700 becomes imminent while an ascending trend line from March 30, currently near 0.9670, could question the bears afterward.
It should also be noted that the pair’s further downside past-0.9670 can make it vulnerable to refresh the monthly bottom under 0.9600.
Meanwhile, a sustained upside break above 0.9800, comprising 200-day SMA, enables the quote to challenge March month high close to 0.9900.
USD/CHF daily chart
Trend: Further downside likely
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9731
|Today Daily Change
|-21 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.22%
|Today daily open
|0.9752
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9703
|Daily SMA50
|0.966
|Daily SMA100
|0.9701
|Daily SMA200
|0.9795
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.98
|Previous Daily Low
|0.972
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9803
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9656
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9902
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9183
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9751
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.977
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9715
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9678
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9635
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9795
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9837
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9874
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises as dollar weakens ahead of the FOMC
EUR/USD is reversing Tuesday's losses on broad-based US dollar weakness. Risk-on in Asia weakened the haven demand for the dollar. Markets likely to be cautious ahead of Wednesday's Fed rate decision.
GBP/USD: Bulls are back in motion towards 1.2500 ahead of the key day
GBP/USD defies the previous day’s weakness amid broad US dollar declines. EU sees Brexit talks ‘at an impasse’, Tories think deadline bias will push the bloc. US GDP, FOMC will decorate the calendar, virus/Brexit updates will be the key as well.
Forex Today: Antipodeans rally with Oil amid cautious optimism; US Q1 GDP, FOMC eyed
Optimism about progress on opening economies globally whetted risk sentiment in Wednesday’s Asian trading but investors remained cautious ahead of the key US Q1 GDP and FOMC decision. The Antipodeans were the top performers across the fx board.
WTI pares early-day gains to sub-$14, still 10% up in Asia
WTI pares the early-day gains following Moody’s downbeat forecasts. The early-Asia recovery took clues from weak US dollar, upbeat API data and technical breakout. EIA’s weekly oil inventories, US GDP and virus updates will be the key catalysts.
Gold rises after three-day losing streak as dollar weakens
Gold picks up a bid as the dollar loses ground against majors. The US stock futures rise, weakening the haven demand for the greenback. The recent stock market rally lacks substance, according to Goldman Sachs.