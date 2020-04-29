USD/CHF Price Analysis: Tuesday’s Doji below 200-day SMA keep bears hopeful

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF justifies the previous day’s trend reversal signaling candlestick formation.
  • 100-day SMA, monthly support line are on the bears’ radars.
  • March high can lure the bulls past-200-day SMA.

USD/CHF justifies Tuesday’s bearish Doji while declining to 0.9730, down 0.22% on a day, amid the pre-European session on Wednesday.

Not only the candlestick but the pair’s inability to cross 200-day SMA also favors the sellers.

As a result, the pair’s drop to 100-day SMA level of 0.9700 becomes imminent while an ascending trend line from March 30, currently near 0.9670, could question the bears afterward.

It should also be noted that the pair’s further downside past-0.9670 can make it vulnerable to refresh the monthly bottom under 0.9600.

Meanwhile, a sustained upside break above 0.9800, comprising 200-day SMA, enables the quote to challenge March month high close to 0.9900.

USD/CHF daily chart

Trend: Further downside likely

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9731
Today Daily Change -21 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.22%
Today daily open 0.9752
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9703
Daily SMA50 0.966
Daily SMA100 0.9701
Daily SMA200 0.9795
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.98
Previous Daily Low 0.972
Previous Weekly High 0.9803
Previous Weekly Low 0.9656
Previous Monthly High 0.9902
Previous Monthly Low 0.9183
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9751
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.977
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9715
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9678
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9635
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9795
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9837
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9874

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

