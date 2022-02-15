USD/CHF Price Analysis: Trapped in the 0.9220-60 range amid the lack of a catalyst

The USD/CHF advances some 0.15% during the North American session.

The USD/CHF is range-bound at the 0.9220-60 regions.

USD/CHF Technical Outlook: Consolidated amid the lack of a catalyst to break the range.

On Tuesday, the USD/CHF pares two days of losses courtesy of geopolitical jitters, which spurred a flight towards the safe-haven status of the Swiss franc to the detriment of the greenback. At the time of writing, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9256.

USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook

The USD/CHF price action in the last week and a half witnessed that USD bulls have been unable to “decisively” break resistance above the 0.9260-80 area, with only one attempt on February 10, when the USD/CHF pierced 0.9296, followed by a close at 0.9254, a 40-pip drop by the end of the trading session.

That said, the USD/CHF is range-bound, in the 0.9220-60 area; although some “spikes” lie above the top of it, the large wicks left by the candlesticks show that intense selling pressure lies above that level.

Upwards, the USD/CHF first resistance level would be the 0.9260 area. A daily close above that level would expose the February 10 high at 0.9296, followed by November 24, 2021, a daily high at 0.9373.

On the flip side, the USD/CHF first support would be the 100-day moving average (DMA) at 0.9220. Breach of the latter confirmed by a daily close would expose the confluence of the 50-DMA and the psychological 0.9200 figure. Once that level is cleared, the next support would be 200-DMA at 0.9170.