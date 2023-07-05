- USD/CHF pair trades in the 0.8934/0.9004 area, showing a neutral to downward bias amidst a lack of strong catalysts.
- The RSI points towards bullish territory, while the RoC indicates buyers are still in control, sending mixed signals to traders.
- Breaking above the 0.9000 mark could challenge current resistance levels, while a fall below 0.8945 may trigger a deeper decline.
USD/CHF advanced steadily on Wednesday after the release of US economic data painted a gloomy economic outlook in the United States (US) as traders prepare for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) release of the latest monetary policy minutes. The USD/CHF trades at 0.8977 after hitting a daily low of 0.8957 and gains 0.08%.
USD/CHF Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The USD/CHF remains neutral to downward biased, but the lack of catalyst triggered a consolidation during the week in the 0.8934/0.9004 area. Nevertheless, the long-term daily Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) sitting above the current exchange rate warrants further downside.
Even though the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is in bearish territory, it continues to edge higher, is about to cross above the 50-midline, and will turn bullish, while the three-day Rate of Change (RoC) suggests that buyers remained in charge.
Hence, mixed signals could refrain traders from opening fresh long/short bets on the pair. However, If USD/CHF reclaims 0.9000, the pair could challenge the confluence of the 50-day EMA and the current week’s high at around 0.9003/04. A breach of the latter will expose the USD/CHF June 30 swing high at 0.9016, followed by a one-month-old downslope resistance trendline at 0.9015, followed by the 100-day EMA at 0.9074, and the 0.9100 figure.
On the flip side, if USD/CHF drops below the July 4 daily low of 0.8945, which, once cleared, will expose the June 30 daily low of 0.8935, ahead of diving toward the June 16 low of 0.8901.
USD/CHF Price Action – Daily chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.8981
|Today Daily Change
|0.0010
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|0.8971
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.8984
|Daily SMA50
|0.8984
|Daily SMA100
|0.908
|Daily SMA200
|0.9295
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.8975
|Previous Daily Low
|0.8946
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9017
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.8912
|Previous Monthly High
|0.912
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8902
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.8964
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.8957
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.8953
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.8935
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.8924
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.8982
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.8993
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9011
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
