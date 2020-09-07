USD/CHF Price Analysis: The pair turns bullish after wedge breakout and retest

By Rajan Dhall, MSTA
  • USD/CHF trades 0.35% higher and heads towards 0.92%.
  • The falling wedge has been broken to the upside.

USD/CHF 4-hour chart

USD/CHF has been pushing higher once again and there has been a bullish confirmation after the falling wedge pattern had a break and retest. Since the price hit a low at the 0.90 psychological level there has been some USD strength. The dollar found a bid across the board against the rest of the majors over the last week or so and USD/CHF pushed around 1.88% higher.

Looking closer at the chart, the wedge pattern broke on 2nd September but then fell back to retest the top of the pattern and the psychological 0.91 area. Since then the previous wave high has been broken and there has been a new higher low higher high formation. The next main resistance is at the red horizontal line 0.9230 near the consolidation high. 

The indicators are also looking bullish too and the MACD histogram is green and the signal lines are above zero. The Relative Strength Index is above the 50 line and just touched the overbought area. This means there could be a small pullback before the underlying trend continues. 

USDCHF Technical Analysis

Additional levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9169
Today Daily Change 0.0033
Today Daily Change % 0.36
Today daily open 0.9136
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9098
Daily SMA50 0.9225
Daily SMA100 0.9427
Daily SMA200 0.9569
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9163
Previous Daily Low 0.909
Previous Weekly High 0.9163
Previous Weekly Low 0.8999
Previous Monthly High 0.9242
Previous Monthly Low 0.8999
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9135
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9118
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9096
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9057
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9023
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9169
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9203
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9243

 

 

