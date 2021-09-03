USD/CHF Price Analysis: Teases weekly support around 0.9150

- USD/CHF picks up bids to reverse early Asian losses.
- 100-SMA offers intermediate stop inside weekly triangle, downbeat Momentum line signals corrective pullback.
USD/CHF extends pullback from intraday low to stand at par around 0.9145 ahead of Friday’s European session.
The Swiss currency (CHF) pair is up for the strongest week in a month even if the latest moves are restricted inside a one-week-old triangle.
It’s worth observing that the Momentum line hints at a further rebound from the stated triangle’s support line towards 100-SMA, also comprising a descending trend line from Wednesday, near 0.9160.
However, any further advances will be restricted by the triangle’s upper line near 0.9185, a break of which will aim for August month’s high near 0.9242 with the 0.9200 threshold acting as an intermediate halt.
Meanwhile, the triangle’s support near 0.9135 acts as an immediate hurdle to the south, a break of which will direct USD/CHF sellers to a late August low near 0.9100.
If the pair remains heavy below 0.9100, last month’s trough surrounding 0.9020 will be crucial to watch.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9144
|Today Daily Change
|0.0001
|Today Daily Change %
|0.01%
|Today daily open
|0.9143
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9164
|Daily SMA50
|0.9163
|Daily SMA100
|0.9113
|Daily SMA200
|0.9078
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9168
|Previous Daily Low
|0.914
|Previous Weekly High
|0.92
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9106
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9242
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9019
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9151
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9157
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9133
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9122
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9105
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9161
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9178
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9189
