USD/CHF Price Analysis: Teases weekly support around 0.9150

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF picks up bids to reverse early Asian losses.
  • 100-SMA offers intermediate stop inside weekly triangle, downbeat Momentum line signals corrective pullback.

USD/CHF extends pullback from intraday low to stand at par around 0.9145 ahead of Friday’s European session.

The Swiss currency (CHF) pair is up for the strongest week in a month even if the latest moves are restricted inside a one-week-old triangle.

It’s worth observing that the Momentum line hints at a further rebound from the stated triangle’s support line towards 100-SMA, also comprising a descending trend line from Wednesday, near 0.9160.

However, any further advances will be restricted by the triangle’s upper line near 0.9185, a break of which will aim for August month’s high near 0.9242 with the 0.9200 threshold acting as an intermediate halt.

Meanwhile, the triangle’s support near 0.9135 acts as an immediate hurdle to the south, a break of which will direct USD/CHF sellers to a late August low near 0.9100.

If the pair remains heavy below 0.9100, last month’s trough surrounding 0.9020 will be crucial to watch.

USD/CHF: Four-hour chart


Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9144
Today Daily Change 0.0001
Today Daily Change % 0.01%
Today daily open 0.9143
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9164
Daily SMA50 0.9163
Daily SMA100 0.9113
Daily SMA200 0.9078
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9168
Previous Daily Low 0.914
Previous Weekly High 0.92
Previous Weekly Low 0.9106
Previous Monthly High 0.9242
Previous Monthly Low 0.9019
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9151
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9157
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9133
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9122
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9105
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9161
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9178
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9189

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Latest Forex News

