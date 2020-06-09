USD/CHF Price Analysis: Struggles between 21-day EMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement

- USD/CHF stays range-bound near 0.9580 after the Swiss Unemployment Rate.
- Switzerland’s Unemployment Rate dropped below a 3.7% forecast to 3.4% in May.
- Late-March low, monthly resistance line become additional filters to watch.
USD/CHF drops from 0.9582 to 0.9575 after the Swiss Unemployment Rate slipped below market consensus during the early Tuesday.
Read: Swiss Unemployment Rate ticks higher to 3.4% in May vs. 3.7% expected
Even so, the pair stays inside a key short-term trading range between 21-day EMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement of March month upside.
Hence, the pair’s current fall might bounce off a 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.9543, if not then March 27 low near 0.9500 could lure the bears.
In a case where the sellers dominate past-0.9500, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.9458 could become their favorites.
On the upside, buyers are less likely to enter unless witnessing a daily closing beyond 0.9640, comprising 21-day EMA.
Though, a downward slopping trend line from May 07, at 0.9695 might question the bulls past-0.9640.
USD/CHF daily chart
Trend: Sideways
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9576
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00%
|Today daily open
|0.9576
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9663
|Daily SMA50
|0.9685
|Daily SMA100
|0.968
|Daily SMA200
|0.9775
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9639
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9556
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9651
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9542
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9784
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9589
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9588
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9607
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9542
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9507
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9458
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9625
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9674
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9708
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
