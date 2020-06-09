USD/CHF Price Analysis: Struggles between 21-day EMA, 50% Fibonacci retracement

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF stays range-bound near 0.9580 after the Swiss Unemployment Rate.
  • Switzerland’s Unemployment Rate dropped below a 3.7% forecast to 3.4% in May.
  • Late-March low, monthly resistance line become additional filters to watch.

USD/CHF drops from 0.9582 to 0.9575 after the Swiss Unemployment Rate slipped below market consensus during the early Tuesday.

Read: Swiss Unemployment Rate ticks higher to 3.4% in May vs. 3.7% expected

Even so, the pair stays inside a key short-term trading range between 21-day EMA and 50% Fibonacci retracement of March month upside.

Hence, the pair’s current fall might bounce off a 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.9543, if not then March 27 low near 0.9500 could lure the bears.

In a case where the sellers dominate past-0.9500, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.9458 could become their favorites.

On the upside, buyers are less likely to enter unless witnessing a daily closing beyond 0.9640, comprising 21-day EMA.

Though, a downward slopping trend line from May 07, at 0.9695 might question the bulls past-0.9640.

USD/CHF daily chart

Trend: Sideways

additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9576
Today Daily Change 0.0000
Today Daily Change % 0.00%
Today daily open 0.9576
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9663
Daily SMA50 0.9685
Daily SMA100 0.968
Daily SMA200 0.9775
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9639
Previous Daily Low 0.9556
Previous Weekly High 0.9651
Previous Weekly Low 0.9542
Previous Monthly High 0.9784
Previous Monthly Low 0.9589
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9588
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9607
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9542
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9507
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9458
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9625
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9674
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9708

 

 

