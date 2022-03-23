  • The Swiss franc benefits amid a risk-off market mood, as reflected by the USD/CHF down 0.25%.
  • Falling US Treasury yields, led by the 10-year, underpin the USD/CHF pair.
  • USD/CHF Price Forecast: An inverted head-and-shoulders in the 4-hour chart looms, though to confirm its validity, would need to reclaim 0.9373.

Overnight, the USD/CHF reached a daily high at 0.9357, but a risk-off market mood, which benefitted the low-yielder Swiss franc, impeded USD bulls to reclaim the neckline of an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern forming in the 4-hour chart. At 0.9304, the USD/CHF slides and aims to test the 0.9300 mark.

Risk-aversion is back, as reflected by global equities, which could not shrug off Russia-Ukraine tensions. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s value against a basket of its rivals, advances 0.22%, sitting at 98.637 but failing to underpin the USD/CHF. US Treasury yields are dropping from weekly highs, led by the 10-year benchmark note falling six basis points down at 2.306%.

USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook

From the daily chart perspective, the USD/CHF is upward biased. However, USD bulls faltering to keep the exchange rate above 0.9343 exposed the pair to the 0.9297-0.9343 range.

4-Hour chart

The USD/CHF is also upward biased from an intraday perspective, as depicted by the simple moving averages (SMAs) in a bullish order. However, the 50-SMA lies above the spot price at 0.9360, almost confluence with the neckline of the inverted head-and-shoulders, acting as the first resistance level.

It is worth noting that an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern could be forming, but the USD/CHF would need to break upwards to confirm the right-shoulder formation. That said, the USD/CHF first resistance would be an upslope trendline drawn from March 7 lows, around 0.9320. Breach of the latter could push the price towards the 50-SMA at 0.9360. A decisive break would expose the inverted head-and-shoulders neckline near November 24, 2021, cycle high around 0.9360-75, followed by the 0.9400 mark.

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9304
Today Daily Change -0.0023
Today Daily Change % -0.25
Today daily open 0.9329
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9281
Daily SMA50 0.9237
Daily SMA100 0.9226
Daily SMA200 0.9209
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9376
Previous Daily Low 0.9314
Previous Weekly High 0.946
Previous Weekly Low 0.9314
Previous Monthly High 0.9297
Previous Monthly Low 0.915
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9338
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9352
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9303
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9278
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9241
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9365
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9402
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9427

 

 

