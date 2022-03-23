- The Swiss franc benefits amid a risk-off market mood, as reflected by the USD/CHF down 0.25%.
- Falling US Treasury yields, led by the 10-year, underpin the USD/CHF pair.
- USD/CHF Price Forecast: An inverted head-and-shoulders in the 4-hour chart looms, though to confirm its validity, would need to reclaim 0.9373.
Overnight, the USD/CHF reached a daily high at 0.9357, but a risk-off market mood, which benefitted the low-yielder Swiss franc, impeded USD bulls to reclaim the neckline of an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern forming in the 4-hour chart. At 0.9304, the USD/CHF slides and aims to test the 0.9300 mark.
Risk-aversion is back, as reflected by global equities, which could not shrug off Russia-Ukraine tensions. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s value against a basket of its rivals, advances 0.22%, sitting at 98.637 but failing to underpin the USD/CHF. US Treasury yields are dropping from weekly highs, led by the 10-year benchmark note falling six basis points down at 2.306%.
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook
From the daily chart perspective, the USD/CHF is upward biased. However, USD bulls faltering to keep the exchange rate above 0.9343 exposed the pair to the 0.9297-0.9343 range.
4-Hour chart
The USD/CHF is also upward biased from an intraday perspective, as depicted by the simple moving averages (SMAs) in a bullish order. However, the 50-SMA lies above the spot price at 0.9360, almost confluence with the neckline of the inverted head-and-shoulders, acting as the first resistance level.
It is worth noting that an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern could be forming, but the USD/CHF would need to break upwards to confirm the right-shoulder formation. That said, the USD/CHF first resistance would be an upslope trendline drawn from March 7 lows, around 0.9320. Breach of the latter could push the price towards the 50-SMA at 0.9360. A decisive break would expose the inverted head-and-shoulders neckline near November 24, 2021, cycle high around 0.9360-75, followed by the 0.9400 mark.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9304
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.25
|Today daily open
|0.9329
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9281
|Daily SMA50
|0.9237
|Daily SMA100
|0.9226
|Daily SMA200
|0.9209
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9376
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9314
|Previous Weekly High
|0.946
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9314
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9297
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9338
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9352
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9303
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9278
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9241
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9365
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9402
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9427
