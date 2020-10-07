USD/CHF Price Analysis: Steps back from weekly resistance line below 0.9200

USD/CHF retraces pullback from 200-bar SMA while easing from intraday high of 0.9184.

Falling trend line from September 28 offers immediate support.

Bulls can aim for monthly top on breaking the trend line resistance.

USD/CHF fades upside momentum while taking rounds to 0.9180 during the early Wednesday. The pair earlier probed a one-week-old falling trend line after bouncing off 200-bar SMA. However, the failure to cross the immediate upside hurdle seems to drag the quote downwards to the nearby support line.

Should the USD/CHF price remain weak below a seven-day-long descending trend line support, at 0.9166 now, the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the pair’s September month upside, at 0.9143, will be on the sellers’ radar.

Though, any further weakness past-0.9140 round-figure will find it difficult to last as a 200-bar SMA level of 0.9138 will challenge bears afterward.

On the contrary, a sustained run-up beyond 0.9185 nearby resistance line will escalate the recovery moves toward the monthly top close to 0.9220 whereas USD/CHF buyers can aim for 0.9250 then afterward.

In a case where the quote remains positive beyond 0.9220, the last month’s high surrounding 0.9300 will be in the focus.

USD/CHF four-hour chart

Trend: Pullback expected