USD/CHF Price Analysis: Steady at the 50%-Fibonacci around 0.9265 as bull’s eye 0.9300

- The USD/CHF edges up during the New York session, gaining 0.26%.
- USD/CHF Technical Outlook: It has a bullish bias; if the Fed maintains its hawkish rhetoric, it could challenge the 78.6% Fibonacci at 0.9326
The USD/CHF continues its rally in the week, up for the third day in a row, trading at 0.9268 during the New York session at the time of writing. The market sentiment is calm as market participants wait for the Federal Reserve’s last 2021 monetary policy decision.
Market participants seem to have fully priced at least two interest rate hikes, by the US central bank in 2022, with the possibility of three. Further, in the bond purchasing program, investors expect an increase of the reduction of purchases at least by $30 Billion.
In the overnight session, the USD/CHF remained subdued. However, as shown by the hourly chart, the pair bounced off the confluence of the 50, 100, and 200-hourly simple moving averages (SMAs), breaking the December 14 pivot high at 0.9245, peaking around 0.9270, some 30 minutes away of the Federal Reserve, decision.
That said, the bias of the USD/CHF is tilted to the upside and would challenge the 0.9300 figure if the Fed’s hawkish rhetoric remains.
In the meantime, US bond yields are almost flat. The US 10-year Treasury yield sits at 1.446%, unchanged, while the US Dollar Index edges up 0.03%, at 96.60.
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook
Fed evens usually carry much volatility in the markets. At press time, the USD/CHF is trading near the 50% Fibonacci retracement from the November 24 swing high to the November 30 swing low.
That said, to the upside, the first resistance would be the December 7 high at 0.9274, followed by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 0.9291 and then the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement at 0.9326
On the other hand, the key support levels would be the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement at 0.9239, the 50-DMA at 0.9217, and the figure at 0.9200.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9268
|Today Daily Change
|0.0024
|Today Daily Change %
|0.26
|Today daily open
|0.9244
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9252
|Daily SMA50
|0.9221
|Daily SMA100
|0.9204
|Daily SMA200
|0.9181
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9245
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9189
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9275
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.917
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9374
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9088
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9224
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.921
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9207
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.917
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.915
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9263
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9282
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.932
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops toward 1.1200 as dollar capitalizes on hawkish Fed policy decisions
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in the late American session and declined toward 1.1200. The US Federal Reserve increased the pace of monthly asset taper to $30 billion as widely expected.
GBP/USD stays in the red near 1.3200 with first reaction to Fed
GBP/USD continues to trade in the negative territory around 1.3200 on Wednesday. The Fed's Summary of Projections revealed that policymakers see three 25 basis points rate hikes in 2022.
GBP/USD stays in the red near 1.3200 with first reaction to Fed
GBP/USD continues to trade in the negative territory around 1.3200 on Wednesday. The Fed's Summary of Projections revealed that policymakers see three 25 basis points rate hikes in 2022.
Gold rebounds after falling to a fresh two-month low near $1,750
With the immediate reaction to the Fed's decision to double the pace of monthly asset taper to $30 billion, gold dropped to a two-month low of $1,753 before recovering toward $1,760. 10-year US T-bond yield is up nearly 1% ahead of Powell's presser.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?