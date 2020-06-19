USD/CHF Price Analysis: Sluggish above 0.9500 inside weekly symmetrical triangle

- USD/CHF recoveries from 0.9482 fail to defy one-week-old chart formation.
- Another falling trend line from May 27 adds to the upside barriers.
- 0.9430/35 can question sellers on the triangle’s downside break.
USD/CHF drops to 0.9510, down 0.05% on a day, during the early Friday. The pair’s latest fall could be traced from its pullback from a short-term symmetrical triangle on the four-hour chart.
Hence, the traders may expect further declines towards the pattern’s support line near 0.9485. However, the quote’s downside below the triangle’s support could quickly drag it to 0.9430/35 horizontal area.
If at all there prevails additional weakness past-0.9430, the monthly bottom near 0.9375 and 0.9320 may act as buffers during the slump to May month trough surrounding 0.9180.
Assuming the pair’s recoveries, an upside clearance of 0.9525 resistance will need validation from a three-week-old falling trend line, at 0.9550 to justify the strength in momentum.
As a result, the buyers could aim for 0.9600 and the monthly top close to 0.9650 during the additional rise past-0.9550.
USD/CHF four-hour chart
Trend: Sideways
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9508
|Today Daily Change
|-6 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|0.9514
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9577
|Daily SMA50
|0.965
|Daily SMA100
|0.9663
|Daily SMA200
|0.9759
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9525
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9483
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9639
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9376
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9784
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9589
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9509
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9499
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9489
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9465
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9447
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9532
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.955
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9574
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
