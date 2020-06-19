USD/CHF Price Analysis: Sluggish above 0.9500 inside weekly symmetrical triangle

By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF recoveries from 0.9482 fail to defy one-week-old chart formation.
  • Another falling trend line from May 27 adds to the upside barriers.
  • 0.9430/35 can question sellers on the triangle’s downside break.

USD/CHF drops to 0.9510, down 0.05% on a day, during the early Friday. The pair’s latest fall could be traced from its pullback from a short-term symmetrical triangle on the four-hour chart.

Hence, the traders may expect further declines towards the pattern’s support line near 0.9485. However, the quote’s downside below the triangle’s support could quickly drag it to 0.9430/35 horizontal area.

If at all there prevails additional weakness past-0.9430, the monthly bottom near 0.9375 and 0.9320 may act as buffers during the slump to May month trough surrounding 0.9180.

Assuming the pair’s recoveries, an upside clearance of 0.9525 resistance will need validation from a three-week-old falling trend line, at 0.9550 to justify the strength in momentum.

As a result, the buyers could aim for 0.9600 and the monthly top close to 0.9650 during the additional rise past-0.9550.

USD/CHF four-hour chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9508
Today Daily Change -6 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.06%
Today daily open 0.9514
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9577
Daily SMA50 0.965
Daily SMA100 0.9663
Daily SMA200 0.9759
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9525
Previous Daily Low 0.9483
Previous Weekly High 0.9639
Previous Weekly Low 0.9376
Previous Monthly High 0.9784
Previous Monthly Low 0.9589
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9509
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9499
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9489
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9465
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9447
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9532
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.955
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9574

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

AUD/USD firmer above 0.6850 on upbeat Australian Retail Sales

