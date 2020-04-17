USD/CHF Price Analysis: Sellers keep eyes on short-term rising wedge

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF bounces off 200-HMA inside the bearish technical pattern.
  • Bearish MACD favors the confirmation of the chart formation.
  • 61.8% Fibonacci retracement adds to the upside barrier.

USD/CHF stays soft around 0.9690 during the pre-European session on Friday. In doing so, the pair remains above 200-HMA while also keeping inside the bearish chart formation namely rising wedge.

Considering the bearish MACD, sellers will be the lookout of the pattern’s confirmation, on further declines below 0.9665, while targeting the weekly low near 0.9595.

It should be borne in mind that 200-HMA near 0.9675 could offer an intermediate halt during the downside.

Meanwhile, the formation resistance, around 0.9710 now, followed by 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of April 06-16 fall, near 0.9720, could question the pair’s recovery moves.

USD/CHF hourly chart

Trend: Sideways to negative

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9687
Today Daily Change -17 pips
Today Daily Change % -0.18%
Today daily open 0.9704
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9697
Daily SMA50 0.9672
Daily SMA100 0.9715
Daily SMA200 0.98
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9716
Previous Daily Low 0.9645
Previous Weekly High 0.9798
Previous Weekly Low 0.9641
Previous Monthly High 0.9902
Previous Monthly Low 0.9183
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9689
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9672
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9661
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9618
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.959
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9732
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9759
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9802

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

