USD/CHF Price Analysis: Sellers keep eyes on short-term rising wedge

- USD/CHF bounces off 200-HMA inside the bearish technical pattern.
- Bearish MACD favors the confirmation of the chart formation.
- 61.8% Fibonacci retracement adds to the upside barrier.
USD/CHF stays soft around 0.9690 during the pre-European session on Friday. In doing so, the pair remains above 200-HMA while also keeping inside the bearish chart formation namely rising wedge.
Considering the bearish MACD, sellers will be the lookout of the pattern’s confirmation, on further declines below 0.9665, while targeting the weekly low near 0.9595.
It should be borne in mind that 200-HMA near 0.9675 could offer an intermediate halt during the downside.
Meanwhile, the formation resistance, around 0.9710 now, followed by 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of April 06-16 fall, near 0.9720, could question the pair’s recovery moves.
USD/CHF hourly chart
Trend: Sideways to negative
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9687
|Today Daily Change
|-17 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.18%
|Today daily open
|0.9704
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9697
|Daily SMA50
|0.9672
|Daily SMA100
|0.9715
|Daily SMA200
|0.98
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9716
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9645
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9798
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9641
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9902
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9183
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9689
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9672
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9661
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9618
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.959
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9732
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9759
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9802
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
