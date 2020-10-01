USD/CHF Price Analysis: Sellers defy bounce off 50-day EMA to attack 0.9200

- USD/CHF slips below 0.9200 to refresh intraday low.
- Bulls can ignore MACD unless witnessing a break of 100-day EMA.
- One-month-old support line on the bears’ radar, the late-August top can offer intermediate halt.
USD/CHF declines to 0.9195, down 0.14% on a day, during the early Thursday trading. In doing so, the Swiss franc fails to respect Wednesday’s pullback from 50-day EMA amid bullish MACD.
As a result, the pair’s further selling may wait for a clear downside break of the said EMA, currently near 0.9190, while targeting August 20 top surrounding 0.9160.
Though, any more weakness below 0.9160 will be challenged by an upward sloping trend line from September 01, at 0.9110 now.
Alternatively, a clear break of August month’s high near 0.9245 will push USD/CHF prices towards a 100-day EMA level of 0.9296.
In a case where the bulls keep the reins above 0.9300, the early-July low near 0.9360 will gain the market attention.
USD/CHF daily chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9197
|Today Daily Change
|-13 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14%
|Today daily open
|0.921
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9157
|Daily SMA50
|0.9133
|Daily SMA100
|0.9328
|Daily SMA200
|0.9508
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9245
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9162
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9296
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9087
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9296
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.8999
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9213
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9194
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9166
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9123
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9084
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9249
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9288
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9331
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Bears are back in town for a irresistible trade setup
AUD/USD has bolted from yesterday's analysis leaving little left on the table for bulls seeking a discount. Instead, bears will seek to capitalise from here on.
Gold's upside capped by bearish 10-day SMA
Gold is again struggling to take out the descending or bearish 10-day simple moving average (SMA), having failed to keep gains above the SMA hurdle on Wednesday.
USD/JPY welcomes October with mixed clues above 105.00
USD/JPY bounces off 105.40 following its declines from 12-day high the previous day. Stimulus talks combat political uncertainty and virus woes. Japan’s Tankan Large Manufacturing Index dropped to -27 in Q3.
WTI: A bid-upmarket runs into a cluster of resistance levels
WTI has triggered the bear's appetite in a supply zone. Market structure is expected to contain the bullish price action and focus remains on the downside. The price has broken to the upside convincingly.
Ethereum continues to reign the DeFi market, but TRON’s network activity skyrockets
After the total DeFi market capitalization exploded, surpassing $15 billion, several prominent projects announced the launch of their own DeFi products.