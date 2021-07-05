USD/CHF Price Analysis: Sellers can ignore bounce off 10-DMA

  • USD/CHF recovers from short-term moving average to consolidate Friday’s losses.
  • Sustained trend line break, easing bullish bias of MACD keep sellers hopeful.

USD/CHF picks up bids to 0.9218, intraday high 0.9223, during Monday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Swiss currency (CHF) pair takes a U-turn from 10-day SMA (DMA) to consolidate the previous day’s losses, the heaviest in a month.  Even so, the quote keeps the 13-day-old trend line breakdown, portrayed on Friday.

Given the receding bullish bias of the MACD signals, the pair is likely to remain pressured towards the June 25 low near 0.9142.

During the pair’s weakness past 0.9142, tops marked during the early June around 0.9050 and the 0.9000 psychological magnet will lure the USD/CHF bears.

Meanwhile, the pair’s recovery moves become less important until staying below 0.9285 resistance confluence comprising the previous support line and an upward sloping hurdle since June 18.

In a case where USD/CHF bulls manage to cross the 0.9285 resistance, early March tops near 0.9375 and the yearly peak of 0.9472 will be in the spotlight.

USD/CHF: Daily chart

Trend: Further weakness expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9219
Today Daily Change 0.0012
Today Daily Change % 0.13%
Today daily open 0.9207
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9115
Daily SMA50 0.9068
Daily SMA100 0.9144
Daily SMA200 0.9072
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9274
Previous Daily Low 0.92
Previous Weekly High 0.9274
Previous Weekly Low 0.9167
Previous Monthly High 0.9262
Previous Monthly Low 0.8926
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9229
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9246
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.918
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9153
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9106
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9254
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9301
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9328

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

EUR/USD: Bulls target a 61.8% Fibo confluence

EUR/USD bulls step in and target a retest of the M-formation's neckline. Hourly H&S may also be in play for the bullish conviction. While the target area was achieved, there was always the risk of the price stalling along the way.

GBP/USD seesaws above 1.3800 inside monthly falling wedge

GBP/USD buyers flirt with short-term key resistance line after Friday’s recovery from mid-April lows. The cable pair seesaws around 1.3830 inside a falling wedge bullish chart pattern on the daily play. The further losses are envisioned.

EUR/USD: Bulls target a 61.8% Fibo confluence

EUR/USD bulls step in and target a retest of the M-formation's neckline. Hourly H&S may also be in play for the bullish conviction. While the target area was achieved, there was always the risk of the price stalling along the way.

Ripple evaluates 11% correction

XRP price continued to rally. Ripple has been on a slow uptrend as it ended a consolidation phase and is entering a high probability reversal zone. If the bullish swings continue,  Ripple is likely to enter this area and create a local top.

AMC Share Price: Shares tumble as #AMCBonds goes viral on social media

NYSE:AMC has been spinning its tires in the mud over the past week as the recent short squeeze attempt seems to have stalled for the time being. On Thursday, shares of AMC extended its losses and fell by 4.34% to close the first trading day of the second half of 2021 at $54.22.

