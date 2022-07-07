- USD/CHF struggles to extend four-day uptrend inside a short-term bullish chart pattern.
- Successful break of 200-SMA keeps buyers hopeful but RSI conditions hint at a pullback.
- Recovery remains elusive unless crossing 0.9780 hurdle, sellers could wait for 0.9630 break.
USD/CHF buyers flirt with the 0.9700 threshold inside a one-week-old bullish channel during Thursday’s Asian session.
In doing so, the Swiss currency (CHF) pair takes rounds to the three-week high, also snapping a four-day uptrend inside, amid overbought RSI conditions.
Given the quote’s latest pullback from the stated channel’s resistance, backed by the oversold RSI, the USD/CHF prices may decline further. However, the 200-SMA support near 0.9670 could offer a strong challenge to the sellers.
Even if the pair drops below 0.9670, it needs to defy the bullish channel by breaking the 0.9630 support to convince the bears.
Following that, a south-run towards the monthly low of 0.9495 can’t be ruled out.
Alternatively, the upper line of the aforementioned channel, near 0.9740, could challenge the immediate USD/CHF advances ahead of the 50% Fibonacci retracement of its downturn from mid-May, around 0.9780.
In a case where the pair rises past 0.9780, the 0.9820 level may act as a buffer during the run-up targeting the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.9846 and mid-June swing low around 0.9875.
USD/CHF: Four-hour chart
Trend: Pullback expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9703
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0006
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06%
|Today daily open
|0.9709
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9699
|Daily SMA50
|0.9739
|Daily SMA100
|0.9535
|Daily SMA200
|0.9375
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9744
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9672
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9642
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9495
|Previous Monthly High
|1.005
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9495
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9716
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9699
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9672
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9636
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.96
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9744
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.978
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9816
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
