USD/CHF Price Analysis: Seesaws around 0.9415 key resistance-turned-support

- USD/CHF remains sidelined after posting the biggest daily gains in five weeks.
- Clear upside break of 100-DMA joins momentum-positive oscillators to favor bulls.
- Monthly support line adds to the downside filters, 0.9440 holds the key to pair’s run-up towards 200-DMA.
USD/CHF grinds with a choppy range between 0.9415 and 0.9425 during early Wednesday, after posting the heavy daily jump since early February. In doing so, the Swiss currency (CHF) pair seesaws around the weekly top in search of more clues to extend the previous day’s rally that crossed the key hurdle to the north.
The 100-DMA breakout appears the key bullish signal for the USD/CHF traders even if they flirt with the key moving average near 0.9415 as of late. That said, the firmer RSI (14), not overbought, joins the bullish MACD signals to back the upside bias.
However, the year 2023 peak marked in the last week around 0.9440 guards the USD/CHF pair’s immediate upside.
Following that, the 0.9500 threshold may test a run-up targeting the 200-DMA level surrounding 0.9565. Also acting as upside filters are the tops marked during late November 2022, around 0.9550 and the 0.9600 round figure.
On the contrary, a daily closing below the 100-DMA resistance-turned-support of 0.9415 will need validation from the 0.9400 round figure to convince the USD/CHF bears.
Even so, an upward-sloping support line from early February and the 50-DMA could challenge the pair sellers around 0.9295 and 0.9265 respectively.
Overall, USD/CHF remains on the bull’s radar but the 0.9440 hurdle should play its role as a trigger for the pair’s further upside.
USD/CHF: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9424
|Today Daily Change
|0.0004
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04%
|Today daily open
|0.942
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9304
|Daily SMA50
|0.9263
|Daily SMA100
|0.9423
|Daily SMA200
|0.9565
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9425
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9286
|Previous Weekly High
|0.944
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9342
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9429
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9059
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9372
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9339
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9329
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9238
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.919
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9468
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9516
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9607
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
