USD/CHF Price Analysis: Seesaws around 0.9260-0.9300 amid a risk-off market sentiment

- The USD/CHF sits near the weekly highs, advancing 0.27%.
- Failure of Russia-Ukraine discussions tilted the market mood negatively.
- USD/CHF Technical Outlook: Neutral upward biased, though downside risk remains.
The USD/CHF overnight witnessed a fresh weekly high above the 0.9300 mark but so far retreated 20-pips, as the market sentiment tilted negative on reports that Russia-Ukraine discussions in Turkey failed to deliver the advancement expected by market players. At 0.9289, the USD/CHF reflects the aforementioned risk-aversion mood.
In the meantime, European and US equity markets are retracing Wednesday’s gains, down between 1.16% and 3.19%, while the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s value against a basket of six rivals, recovered the 98 mark, around 98.31 up 0.35%.
Aside from this, the USD/CHF overnight jumped from Thursday’s daily low at 0.9256 to 0.9280s but retreated towards the 100-hour simple moving average (SMA). When the US inflation figure crossed the wires, the pair jumped above 0.9300, though it gave back those gains, stabilizing around high’s 0.9270s.
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/CHF sits in a narrow trading range, between 0.9250-0.9300, bracing an eleven-month-old downslope trendline, though above of it. Worth mentioning that the daily moving averages (DMAs) reside below the spot price in a bullish order, so the path of least resistance might be upwards in the near term.
The USD/CHF first resistance would be 0.9300. Breach of the latter would expose November 24, 2021, daily high at 0.9373, followed by 0.9400.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9289
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.21
|Today daily open
|0.9263
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9223
|Daily SMA50
|0.9207
|Daily SMA100
|0.9208
|Daily SMA200
|0.9192
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9303
|Previous Daily Low
|0.925
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9278
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.915
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9297
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.927
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9283
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9241
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.922
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9189
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9294
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9325
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9346
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
