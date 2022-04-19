USD/CHF Price Analysis: Scales higher to the upper boundary of Rising Channel formation at 0.9570

- A rising channel formation is advocating for the greenback bulls to dictate the prices.
- The 20- and 50-EMAs are scaling higher, adding to the upside filters.
- The RSI (14) is not displaying any sign of divergence and an overbought situation.
The USD/CHF pair is advancing higher sharply after violating March’s high at 0.9460. The asset has continued its six-day winning streak on Wednesday and is expected to extend gains after sustaining above Tuesday’s high at 0.9524.
The formation of a rising channel chart pattern on the daily scale is claiming a restricted movement with an upside bias. The lower boundary of the rising channel is plotted from the fiscal year 2021’s low 0.8758 while the upper boundary is placed from July 2021 high at 0.9272.
The 50- and 200-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 0.9315 and 0.9237 respectively are advancing, which signals more gains ahead. Meanwhile, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) has registered a fresh high at 76.30, which indicates a firmer upside move. The momentum oscillator RSI (14) is not displaying any sign of divergence and the overbought situation.
Violation of Wednesday’s high at 0.9523 will send the asset towards the rising channel high at 0.9570, followed by the round level resistance at 0.9600.
However, a slippage below Friday’s low at 0.9411 will drag the asset towards April 1 high at 0.9374. A breach of the latter will send the asset towards the 50-EMA at 0.9315.
USD/CHF daily chart
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9521
|Today Daily Change
|0.0073
|Today Daily Change %
|0.77
|Today daily open
|0.9448
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9323
|Daily SMA50
|0.9286
|Daily SMA100
|0.9243
|Daily SMA200
|0.9221
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9453
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9421
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9443
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9287
|Previous Monthly High
|0.946
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9441
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9433
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9428
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9408
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9396
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.946
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9473
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9492
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
