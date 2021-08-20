USD/CHF Price Analysis: Rising wedge on 1H keeps sellers hopeful below 0.9200

- USD/CHF takes offers to refresh intraday low inside a bearish chart pattern.
- Downward sloping RSI line hints at confirmation of further downside.
- Early August tops can lure bears below 0.9170, bulls may await fresh monthly top for conviction.
USD/CHF drops to 0.9180, down 0.10% intraday, to refresh the daily low amid early Friday. In doing so, the Swiss currency pair snaps a three-day uptrend inside a bearish chart pattern on the one-hour (1H).
Given the RSI retreat, the quote is likely to remain pressured. However, a clear downside break of 0.9170 becomes necessary to confirm bearish bias.
Following that, the theoretical target of 0.9070, comprising early August tops, could lure the USD/CHF sellers. However, 0.9150, 0.9130 and the 0.9100 threshold can act as buffers during the anticipated fall.
Meanwhile, a clear upside break of 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of August 11–17 downside, near 0.9190, needs validation from the 0.9200 round figure to confirm further advances to an upward sloping trend line from August 06, forming part of the rising wedge near 0.9215.
It’s worth noting that the USD/CHF bulls may remain unconvinced before witnessing successful trading beyond the monthly top of 0.9242.
USD/CHF: Hourly chart
Trend: Further weakness expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9181
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0009
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|0.919
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9139
|Daily SMA50
|0.9157
|Daily SMA100
|0.9126
|Daily SMA200
|0.9076
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9207
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9146
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9242
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9143
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9274
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.904
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9184
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9169
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9155
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9119
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9093
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9216
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9242
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9278
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
