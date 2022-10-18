- The USD/CHF break below the bottom-trendline exerts downward pressure on the pair.
- USD/CHF Key support levels lie at 20, 50, and 100-DMAs, around 0.9899, 0.9741, and 0.9705, respectively.
- USD/CHF Price Forecast: The rising wedge targets a drop to the 200-DMA at around 0.9550s.
As the Asian Pacific session began, the USD/CHF tumbled below the bottom-trendline of a rising wedge on the daily chart, which could pave the way for further losses. Therefore, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9933, slightly up by 0.05%, at the time of typing.
USD/CHF Price Forecast
Given the backdrop, the USD/CHF could be heading downwards. Additionally, the distance between the base of the top/bottom rising wedge trendlines also gives the profit target, so a fall toward the 200-day EMA at 0.9557 is on the cards.
But first, the USD/CHF needs to trip down below the 20-day EMA at 0.9899, which, once cleared, could exacerbate a fall towards an area where the 50 and 100-day EMAs lie, around 0.9741-0.9705, respectively. A breach of the latter will expose the 0.9600 figure, immediately followed by a fall toward the 200-day EMA at around 0.9557.
On the other hand, the USD/CHF first resistance would be the parity, which, once broken, would send the USD/CHF climbing to re-test the YTD high at 1.0074, ahead of 1.0121, the May 20 high of 2019.
USD/CHF Key Technical Levels
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9933
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0030
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.30
|Today daily open
|0.9963
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9875
|Daily SMA50
|0.9728
|Daily SMA100
|0.9704
|Daily SMA200
|0.9555
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.0057
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9944
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0074
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9916
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9966
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.948
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9987
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.0014
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9919
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9875
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9806
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.0032
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.0101
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0145
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
