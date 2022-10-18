  • The USD/CHF break below the bottom-trendline exerts downward pressure on the pair.
  • USD/CHF Key support levels lie at 20, 50, and 100-DMAs, around 0.9899, 0.9741, and 0.9705, respectively.
  • USD/CHF Price Forecast: The rising wedge targets a drop to the 200-DMA at around 0.9550s.

As the Asian Pacific session began, the USD/CHF tumbled below the bottom-trendline of a rising wedge on the daily chart, which could pave the way for further losses. Therefore, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9933, slightly up by 0.05%, at the time of typing.

USD/CHF Price Forecast

Given the backdrop, the USD/CHF could be heading downwards. Additionally, the distance between the base of the top/bottom rising wedge trendlines also gives the profit target, so a fall toward the 200-day EMA at 0.9557 is on the cards.

But first, the USD/CHF needs to trip down below the 20-day EMA at 0.9899, which, once cleared, could exacerbate a fall towards an area where the 50 and 100-day EMAs lie, around 0.9741-0.9705, respectively. A breach of the latter will expose the 0.9600 figure, immediately followed by a fall toward the 200-day EMA at around 0.9557.

On the other hand, the USD/CHF first resistance would be the parity, which, once broken, would send the USD/CHF climbing to re-test the YTD high at 1.0074, ahead of 1.0121, the May 20 high of 2019.

USD/CHF Key Technical Levels

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9933
Today Daily Change -0.0030
Today Daily Change % -0.30
Today daily open 0.9963
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9875
Daily SMA50 0.9728
Daily SMA100 0.9704
Daily SMA200 0.9555
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.0057
Previous Daily Low 0.9944
Previous Weekly High 1.0074
Previous Weekly Low 0.9916
Previous Monthly High 0.9966
Previous Monthly Low 0.948
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9987
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.0014
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9919
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9875
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9806
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.0032
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.0101
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.0145

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news Join Telegram

Recommended content

Recommended content

Editors’ Picks

USD/JPY awaits Japan intervention around 30-year high above 149.00, yields stay sluggish

USD/JPY awaits Japan intervention around 30-year high above 149.00, yields stay sluggish

USD/JPY treads water around 149.20-30 as Tokyo opens for Wednesday. In doing so, the yen pair prints mild losses while snapping the 10-day uptrend as policymakers from Japan roll-up their sleeves to defend the currency that stays the lowest levels in 30 years versus the USD.

USD/JPY News

NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears are hungry for a bird sandwich

NZD/USD Price Analysis: Bears are hungry for a bird sandwich

NZD/USD is attempting to move in on the 0.5700 area again after printing fresh recovery highs on Tuesday following yesterday’s shock third-quarter Consumer Price Index inflation report. 

NZD/USD News

Gold turns sideways around $1,650, eyes yields action for further guidance

Gold turns sideways around $1,650, eyes yields action for further guidance

XAU/USD is displaying back-and-forth moves after defending the downside bias below the critical support of $1,650.00. The metal is oscillating in a narrow range of $1,645.91-1,657.33 range in early Tokyo. Firmer risk-on sentiment in the market has failed to underpin gold.

Gold News

Crypto season no more

Crypto season no more

The crypto market shows early evidence of the start of a new downswing. BTC was rejected from a key level and is losing support from indicators. ETH shows increased momentum during the decline. XRP may experience a bearish death cross in the coming hours.

Read more

Stocks surge as UK budget calamity provides global warning

Stocks surge as UK budget calamity provides global warning

European markets lead the push higher, with the backlash for Liz Truss serving to warn off any potential governments seeking to employ a pro-growth policy. Meanwhile, Goldman Sachs closes out a period where US banks have highlighted ongoing economic risks despite improved margins.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures