USD/CHF Price Analysis: Retreats towards 0.9300 as 100-SMA, support-turned-resistance tease bears

- USD/CHF eases from the one-week high to pare the previous day’s heavy gains.
- Nearly overbought RSI favors pullback from 100-SMA, six-week-old previous support line adds to the upside filters.
- 200-SMA holds the key to the further downside; bullish MACD signals also test Swiss currency pair sellers.
USD/CHF drops to 0.9313 as bulls take a breather during active trading hours of early Thursday, following a stellar run-up during the previous day.
In doing so, the Swiss currency pair retreats from the 100-bar Simple Moving Average (SMA) amid the overbought RSI conditions. Adding strength to the latest pullback could be the global policymakers’ recent announcements to tame the financial market risks, especially after the Credit Suisse turmoil.
Also read: Forex Today: Dollar and Yen jump as panic takes over markets
It’s worth noting, however, that the bullish MACD signals challenge the USD/CHF bears, which in turn highlights the importance of the 200-SMA level of 0.9270 as the key support. That said, the pair sellers also need validation from the 0.9300 immediate support.
In a case where USD/CHF breaks the 200-SMA support, the odds of witnessing a slump towards the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels of February-March run-up, respectively near .9250 and 0.9200, can’t be ruled out.
Alternatively, the 100-SMA and the previous support line from early February, close to 0.9325 and 0.9350 in that order, restrict short-term USD/CHF upside.
Following that, a run-up towards crossing the double tops near 0.9435-40 appears more likely.
To sum up, USD/CHF is expected to pare recent gains but the downside room seems limited.
USD/CHF: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9311
|Today Daily Change
|0.0169
|Today Daily Change %
|1.85%
|Today daily open
|0.9142
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9311
|Daily SMA50
|0.926
|Daily SMA100
|0.9385
|Daily SMA200
|0.9555
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9165
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9096
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9439
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9175
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9429
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9059
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9139
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9123
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9104
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9066
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9035
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9172
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9203
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9241
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD scales to 0.6640 on upbeat Australian Employment
The AUD/USD pair has extended its recovery to near 0.6640 as the Australian Bureau of Statistics has reported upbeat Employment data. The Australian economy added fresh 64.6K payrolls in February higher than the consensus of 48.5K. In January, the Australian economy reported 11.5K lay-offs.
EUR/USD eyes 1.0600 as ECB sets for a bigger rate hike despite Credit Suisse fiasco
EUR/USD is aiming to recapture the 1.0600 resistance as hawkish ECB bets are solid despite brewing Eurozone banking system troubles. Despite the turmoil in the banking sector, ECB policymakers expect inflation to remain too high in the Eurozone.
Gold bulls eye 2023 top as Credit Suisse turmoil drowns yields
Gold buyers flex muscles around $1,920, after refreshing the highest levels in 1.5-months during a stellar show of Credit Suisse (CS) inflicted risk aversion the previous day. The risk profile deteriorates more the CS episode follows the latest fallouts of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) and Signature Bank.
Filecoin price crashes by 16% in a single day, FIL set to drop below $5
Filecoin price bore the brunt of the broader market cues and lost nearly half the increase observed by the asset in the span of a day. If this uncertainty continues, expect a decline below the critical support level and toward a monthly low.
US rate hikes in jeopardy?
After a brief period of calm following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Credit Suisse disclosed "material weaknesses" in their financial reporting controls and ongoing customer outflows, setting off another bout of instability across global assets.