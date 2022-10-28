- USD/CHF takes offers to reverse the previous day’s recovery from three-week low.
- Sluggish MACD, failure to cross 100-SMA keeps sellers hopeful.
- Bears can aim for monthly low on breaking 200-SMA.
- One-month-old previous support line adds to the upside filters.
USD/CHF bears retake control as prices drop back below 0.9900, around 0.9885 by the press time, as the one-week-old resistance line push back buyers during Friday’s Asian session. It should be noted that the quote bounced off the 200-SMA to tease recovery during the previous day.
Given the sluggish MACD signals and weekly resistance line, as well as the pair’s sustained trading below the 100-SMA, the Swiss currency (CHF) pair is likely to extend the latest weakness towards the 200-SMA level of 0.9865.
However, a clear downside break of the 200-SMA won’t hesitate to refresh the monthly low, currently around 0.9780.
In a case where the USD/CHF bears keep the reins past 0.9780, the 50% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement levels of September-October upside, respectively near 0.9810 and 0.9735, could challenge the pair sellers.
Meanwhile, recovery remains elusive unless the quote breaks the weekly resistance line near 0.9910.
Following that, the support-turned-resistance line from late September and the 100-SMA, around 0.9930 and 0.9970 in that order, will be crucial to luring the USD/CHF buyers.
To sum up, USD/CHF remains on the bear’s radar unless crossing the 0.9970 hurdle.
USD/CHF: Four-hour chart
Trend: Further downside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.989
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.23%
|Today daily open
|0.9913
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9949
|Daily SMA50
|0.9806
|Daily SMA100
|0.9727
|Daily SMA200
|0.9587
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9928
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9842
|Previous Weekly High
|1.0148
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9919
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9966
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.948
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9895
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9875
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.986
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9808
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9774
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9947
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.998
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.0033
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY whipsaws on 146.00 as BOJ stands pat
USD/JPY is quickly fading a knee-jerk uptick to near 146.85 after the BOJ left the policy settings unadjusted on Friday. Persisting weakness in the US dollar and yields is weighing down on the pair. Investors await BOJ Chief Kuroda's presser and US PCE inflation for fresh impetus.
AUD/USD: Bulls need to hold above 0.6435
AUD/USD is meeting a key resistance line with eyes on a break of both hourly and daily trendlines. The bulls remain in control despite the risks of rejection at the resistance and a move below the trendline support. 0.6550 is a key level on the daily chart while the bulls hold on 100 pips lower.
Gold retreats towards $1,650 on firmer DXY, focus on US PCE inflation
Gold price remains pressured for the second consecutive day as sellers poke short-term key support around $1,660 during Friday’s Asian session. The bullion justifies a firmer US dollar amid the risk-off mood.
Polygon partners with cross-chain communication medium Axelar to connect Polygon Supernets
Polygon Supernets will be able to transfer assets to and fro with the help of Axelar. Integration of Axelar will remove the need for decentralized exchanges (DEX) on every Supernet for cross-chain liquidity solutions.
Key central banks are preparing for a slowdown in rate hikes - now also the ECB
As most observers assumed, the ECB raised its key rate by 75 points to 2.0%. These are low rates by modern standards, but the eurozone last saw such rates 14 years ago. The central bank indicated its intention to withdraw liquidity from the banking system to combat record inflation.