- USD/CHF consolidates the biggest daily gains in three week around a fortnight top.
- Impending bull cross on MACD, sustained trading beyond 100-DMA favor buyers.
- 50-DMA, 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement appears important nearby hurdle to watch.
USD/CHF eases from a fortnight high as buyers take a breather around 0.9680, after rising the most in three weeks, during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Swiss currency (CHF) pair prints the first intraday loss in four while reversing from the 21-DMA.
Despite the U-turn from the 21-DMA resistance of 0.9700, the USD/CHF remains on the bull’s radar due to the looming bullish signals on the MACD, as well as firmer RSI (14).
Also keeping USD/CHF buyers hopeful is the pair’s successful rebound from the 100-DMA and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of March-May upside.
That said, the quote’s upside break of the 0.9700 DMA resistance isn’t an open invitation to the bulls as a convergence of the 50-DMA and the 38.2% Fibo highlights 0.9740 as an important hurdle for the buyers to cross.
Following that, a run-up towards the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and the yearly high, respectively near 0.9860 and 1.0065, can’t be ruled out.
Alternatively, pullback moves may revisit the 50% Fibonacci retracement level surrounding 0.9630.
However, the 100-DMA and the 61.8% gold ratio, near 0.9530, appear crucial for the USD/CHF bears to watch to retake control.
USD/CHF: Daily chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9683
|Today Daily Change
|0.0069
|Today Daily Change %
|0.72%
|Today daily open
|0.9614
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9704
|Daily SMA50
|0.9737
|Daily SMA100
|0.9526
|Daily SMA200
|0.9371
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9618
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9562
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9642
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9495
|Previous Monthly High
|1.005
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9495
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9596
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9583
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9578
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9542
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9523
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9634
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9654
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.969
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD to display oscillation around 0.6800 ahead of Fed minutes
The AUD/USD pair displayed a responsive buying action after hitting a low of 0.6762 in the late New York session. The responsive buying action came after the aussie bears re-tested the weekly lows at 0.6764, recorded on July 1.
EUR/USD licks its wounds at 20-year low under 1.0300, Fed Minutes eyed
EUR/USD moves stabilize near the lowest levels in two decades after falling the most since March 2020, as bears await fresh clues to extend the fierce south-run. Yields dropped to five-week low, equities dwindled as well.
Gold oscillates below $1,770, downside looks likely ahead of Fed minutes
Gold price has turned sideways after displaying a vertical downside move. The precious metal is displaying back and forth moves in a narrow range of $1,763.90-1,771.37 in early Tokyo. The release of the FOMC minutes will provide further direction in the gold prices.
Who will catch the falling knife? pt.2
The cryptocurrency market is at a make-or-break point. Key price levels have been defined below to keep track of future directional bias.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!