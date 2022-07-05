  • USD/CHF consolidates the biggest daily gains in three week around a fortnight top.
  • Impending bull cross on MACD, sustained trading beyond 100-DMA favor buyers.
  • 50-DMA, 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement appears important nearby hurdle to watch.

USD/CHF eases from a fortnight high as buyers take a breather around 0.9680, after rising the most in three weeks, during Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the Swiss currency (CHF) pair prints the first intraday loss in four while reversing from the 21-DMA.

Despite the U-turn from the 21-DMA resistance of 0.9700, the USD/CHF remains on the bull’s radar due to the looming bullish signals on the MACD, as well as firmer RSI (14).

Also keeping USD/CHF buyers hopeful is the pair’s successful rebound from the 100-DMA and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement (Fibo.) of March-May upside.

That said, the quote’s upside break of the 0.9700 DMA resistance isn’t an open invitation to the bulls as a convergence of the 50-DMA and the 38.2% Fibo highlights 0.9740 as an important hurdle for the buyers to cross.

Following that, a run-up towards the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement and the yearly high, respectively near 0.9860 and 1.0065, can’t be ruled out.

Alternatively, pullback moves may revisit the 50% Fibonacci retracement level surrounding 0.9630.

However, the 100-DMA and the 61.8% gold ratio, near 0.9530, appear crucial for the USD/CHF bears to watch to retake control.

USD/CHF: Daily chart

Trend: Further upside expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9683
Today Daily Change 0.0069
Today Daily Change % 0.72%
Today daily open 0.9614
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9704
Daily SMA50 0.9737
Daily SMA100 0.9526
Daily SMA200 0.9371
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9618
Previous Daily Low 0.9562
Previous Weekly High 0.9642
Previous Weekly Low 0.9495
Previous Monthly High 1.005
Previous Monthly Low 0.9495
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9596
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9583
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9578
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9542
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9523
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9634
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9654
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.969

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

