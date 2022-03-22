- The Swiss franc is gaining 0.13% on Tuesday.
- Higher US Treasury yields failed to underpin the USD/CHF pair.
- USD/CHF Price Forecast: An inverted head-and-shoulders in the 4-hour chart looms, though to confirm its validity, would need to reclaim 0.9373.
After reaching a daily high at 0.9375, and a daily low at 0.9314, the USD/CHF stabilizes below January’s 31 pivot high at 0.9343, amid a risk-on market mood and higher US Treasury yields. The USD/CHF is trading at 0.9327 at press time during the North American session.
In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s value against a basket of its rivals, advances some 0.01%, sits at 98.474 but fails to underpin the USD/CHF. At the same time, US Treasury yields are soaring, led by 5s and 10s, each one at 2.397% and 2.381%, respectively.
Overnight, the USD/CHF began in the Asian session on a higher note, pushing through November 24, 2021, high at 0.9373, but USD bulls failed to hold their reins, as the pair dropped sharply, breaking on its way the 100, 200 and the 50-hour simple moving averages (SMAs) on its way south, to stabilize near the 0.9320 mark.
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook
From the daily chart perspective, the USD/CHF is upward biased. However, USD bulls faltering to keep the exchange rate above 0.9343 exposed the pair to the 0.9297-0.9343 range.
4-Hour chart
The USD/CHF is also upward biased from an intraday perspective, as depicted by the simple moving averages (SMAs) in a bullish order. However, the 50-SMA lies above the spot price at 0.9357 and would be the first resistance level.
It is worth noting that an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern could be forming, but the USD/CHF would need to break upwards to confirm the right-shoulder formation. That said, the USD/CHF first resistance would be 0.9357. A decisive break would expose the inverted head-and-shoulders neckline near November 24, 2021, cycle high at 0.9373, followed by the 0.9400 mark.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9327
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.07
|Today daily open
|0.9336
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9275
|Daily SMA50
|0.9236
|Daily SMA100
|0.9224
|Daily SMA200
|0.9207
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9352
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9294
|Previous Weekly High
|0.946
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9314
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9297
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.933
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9316
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9303
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9269
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9245
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9361
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9386
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.942
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.1000
EUR/USD trades in positive territory above 1.1000 in the second half of the day, supported by the modest selling pressure surrounding the greenback. With Wall Street's main indexes edging higher after the opening bell, the US Dollar Index stays in the red below 98.50.
GBP/USD climbs to fresh two-week high above 1.3250
GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum in the American session and trades at its highest level in two weeks above 1.3250. The risk-positive market environment, as reflected by rising European and US stock indices, seems to be weighing on the dollar.
Gold plunges below $1,920 on surging US T-bond yields
Gold came under renewed bearish pressure in the American trading hours on Tuesday and fell below $1,920. The 4% increase witnessed in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield and the improving market mood weigh heavily on the yellow metal.
Three cryptos that reached a market bottom: XLM, WAX, and FTM
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XLM, WAX, and FTM. Analysts evaluate where some of the hottest cryptos on the market could go next.
Russia-Ukraine War: Five reasons a deal may be closer than it seems, what it means for the dollar Premium
It might be darkest before dawn – the Russia-Ukraine war seems stuck in the mud after a month of fighting, but this stalemate could be a prelude to a deal.