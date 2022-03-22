  • The Swiss franc is gaining 0.13% on Tuesday.
  • Higher US Treasury yields failed to underpin the USD/CHF pair.
  • USD/CHF Price Forecast: An inverted head-and-shoulders in the 4-hour chart looms, though to confirm its validity, would need to reclaim 0.9373.

After reaching a daily high at 0.9375, and a daily low at 0.9314, the USD/CHF stabilizes below January’s 31 pivot high at 0.9343, amid a risk-on market mood and higher US Treasury yields. The USD/CHF is trading at 0.9327 at press time during the North American session.

In the meantime, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the greenback’s value against a basket of its rivals, advances some 0.01%, sits at 98.474 but fails to underpin the USD/CHF. At the same time, US Treasury yields are soaring, led by 5s and 10s, each one at 2.397% and 2.381%, respectively.

Overnight, the USD/CHF began in the Asian session on a higher note, pushing through November 24, 2021, high at 0.9373, but USD bulls failed to hold their reins, as the pair dropped sharply, breaking on its way the 100, 200 and the 50-hour simple moving averages (SMAs) on its way south, to stabilize near the 0.9320 mark.

USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook

From the daily chart perspective, the USD/CHF is upward biased. However, USD bulls faltering to keep the exchange rate above 0.9343 exposed the pair to the 0.9297-0.9343 range.

4-Hour chart

The USD/CHF is also upward biased from an intraday perspective, as depicted by the simple moving averages (SMAs) in a bullish order. However, the 50-SMA lies above the spot price at 0.9357 and would be the first resistance level.

It is worth noting that an inverted head-and-shoulders pattern could be forming, but the USD/CHF would need to break upwards to confirm the right-shoulder formation. That said, the USD/CHF first resistance would be 0.9357. A decisive break would expose the inverted head-and-shoulders neckline near November 24, 2021, cycle high at 0.9373, followed by the 0.9400 mark.

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9327
Today Daily Change -0.0007
Today Daily Change % -0.07
Today daily open 0.9336
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9275
Daily SMA50 0.9236
Daily SMA100 0.9224
Daily SMA200 0.9207
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9352
Previous Daily Low 0.9294
Previous Weekly High 0.946
Previous Weekly Low 0.9314
Previous Monthly High 0.9297
Previous Monthly Low 0.915
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.933
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9316
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9303
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9269
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9245
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9361
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9386
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.942

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.

Feed news

Latest Forex News

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.1000

EUR/USD clings to modest gains above 1.1000

EUR/USD trades in positive territory above 1.1000 in the second half of the day, supported by the modest selling pressure surrounding the greenback. With Wall Street's main indexes edging higher after the opening bell, the US Dollar Index stays in the red below 98.50. 

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD climbs to fresh two-week high above 1.3250

GBP/USD climbs to fresh two-week high above 1.3250

GBP/USD preserves its bullish momentum in the American session and trades at its highest level in two weeks above 1.3250. The risk-positive market environment, as reflected by rising European and US stock indices, seems to be weighing on the dollar.

GBP/USD News

Gold plunges below $1,920 on surging US T-bond yields

Gold plunges below $1,920 on surging US T-bond yields

Gold came under renewed bearish pressure in the American trading hours on Tuesday and fell below $1,920. The 4% increase witnessed in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield and the improving market mood weigh heavily on the yellow metal.

Gold News

Three cryptos that reached a market bottom: XLM, WAX, and FTM

Three cryptos that reached a market bottom: XLM, WAX, and FTM

A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XLM, WAX, and FTM. Analysts evaluate where some of the hottest cryptos on the market could go next. 

Read more

Russia-Ukraine War: Five reasons a deal may be closer than it seems, what it means for the dollar Premium

Russia-Ukraine War: Five reasons a deal may be closer than it seems, what it means for the dollar

It might be darkest before dawn – the Russia-Ukraine war seems stuck in the mud after a month of fighting, but this stalemate could be a prelude to a deal.

Read more

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures