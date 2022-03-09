- The USD/CHF is climbing in the week, so far up 1%.
- Broad US dollar weakness boosts the prospects of the Swiss franc.
- USD/CHF Technical Outlook: Neutral-upwards due to the location of the DMAs below the spot price.
USD/CHF slides for the first time in the week, as the greenback nose-dives against most G8 currencies, amid an improved market mood caused by Ukraine’s disposal to reach a diplomatic solution with Russia. At press time, the USD/CHF is trading at 0.9260 during the North American session.
In the meantime, European equity indices are set to end their trading session in the green. The US stock market rallies sharply, snapping four consecutive days of losses. Meanwhile, the US Dollar Index, a gauge of the buck’s value vs. a basket of six rivals, reflects market players’ appetite, down more than 1%, and just under the 98 mark at 97.98, in a violent swing reversing two full days of gains.
USD/CHF overnight seesawed around 0.9290-0.9300s weekly highs, as the Asian session traded mainly in risk-off market sentiment. Once Europe opened, the CHF strengthened vs. the US Dollar, reaching a daily low at 0.9250 and stabilizing around the 0.9250-60 region.
USD/CHF Price Forecast: Technical outlook
The USD/CHF pair remains range-bound, with a new trading range in the 0.9250-0.9300 area, leaving below the 0.9200-50 region. Nevertheless, the location of the daily moving averages (DMAs) below the spot price, although almost horizontal, suggest the pair is neutral-upwards, but it would need a daily close above 0.9300 so that USD/CHF bulls could remain hopeful of reaching higher prices.
The USD/CHF first resistance would be the 0.9300 mark. Breach of the latter would expose 0.9343 January 31 daily high, followed by November 24, 2021, daily high at 0.9373.
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.926
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0029
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|0.9289
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9222
|Daily SMA50
|0.9205
|Daily SMA100
|0.9207
|Daily SMA200
|0.919
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9307
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9249
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9278
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.915
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9297
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.915
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9285
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9271
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9257
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9224
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9199
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9314
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.934
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9372
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
