USD/CHF Price Analysis: Remains vulnerable near multi-month lows, FOMC awaited

  • USD/CHF maintained its heavily offered tone for the third straight session on Wednesday.
  • The downfall added credence to the recent break below a two-month-old trading range.
  • Oversold conditions on hourly charts held bears from placing fresh bets ahead of FOMC.
  • The pair seems vulnerable to slide further towards testing the 0.9400 round-figure mark.

The USD/CHF pair added to this week's heavy losses and remained under some intense selling pressure for the third straight session on Wednesday.

The overnight slide below the key 0.9500 psychological mark added credence to the recent bearish break through a two-month-old trading range. This, in turn, might have already set the stage for a further near-term depreciating move.

The pair dived to the lowest level since mid-March, around the 0.9455 region, following the release of softer-than-expected US CPI figures. However, extremely oversold conditions on hourly charts warrant some caution for bearish traders.

That said, any attempted recovery move might still be seen as a selling opportunity and seems more likely to remain capped near the 0.9500 level. The ongoing downward trajectory seems all set to aim towards testing the 0.9400 mark.

Some follow-through selling has the potential to drag the pair further towards the 0.9320 intermediate support. The might eventually break below the 0.9300 mark and slide further towards 2020 daily closing lows, around mid-0.9200s.

Technical levels to watch

USD/CHF

Today last price 0.9455
Today Daily Change -0.0053
Today Daily Change % -0.56
Today daily open 0.9508
 
Daily SMA20 0.9654
Daily SMA50 0.9683
Daily SMA100 0.9678
Daily SMA200 0.9773
 
Previous Daily High 0.9586
Previous Daily Low 0.9482
Previous Weekly High 0.9651
Previous Weekly Low 0.9542
Previous Monthly High 0.9784
Previous Monthly Low 0.9589
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9522
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9546
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9465
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9422
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9362
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9568
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9629
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9672

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

