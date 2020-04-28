USD/CHF Price Analysis: Remains inside two-week-old rising channel above 200-bar SMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF holds onto recovery gains inside a bullish technical formation.
  • A monthly horizontal resistance adds to the upside barriers.
  • The bears can refresh the monthly low on the break of 200-bar SMA.

USD/CHF remains on the front foot while taking rounds to 0.9760 during the pre-European session on Tuesday. In doing so, the quote follows a fortnight old ascending trend channel formation that stays above 200-bar SMA.

As a result, the monthly horizontal resistance line around 0.9800 is back in focus. However, the upper line of the said channel, at 0.9815, could probe the pair’s further upside.

If at all the bulls manage to dominate past-0.9815, the previous month top near 0.9900 will flash on their radars.

Alternatively, the aforementioned channel’s support and 200-bar SMA, respectively near 0.9715 and 0.9685, will check sellers during the pair’s fresh downside moves.

Though, the pair’s declines below 0.9685 might not hesitate to challenge the monthly bottom close to 0.9595.

USD/CHF four-hour chart

Trend: Bullish

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9758
Today Daily Change 3 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.03%
Today daily open 0.9755
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9696
Daily SMA50 0.9662
Daily SMA100 0.9702
Daily SMA200 0.9796
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9767
Previous Daily Low 0.9712
Previous Weekly High 0.9803
Previous Weekly Low 0.9656
Previous Monthly High 0.9902
Previous Monthly Low 0.9183
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9746
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9733
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9722
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.969
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9668
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9777
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9799
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9831

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

