USD/CHF Price Analysis: Recovery remains intact above 100-HMA

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF remains mildly positive following Friday’s pullback moves from 100-HMA.
  • Key Fibonacci retracement levels on the bulls’ radars.
  • The short-term horizontal support line can offer additional filters to the downside.

USD/CHF registers 0.12% gains while taking rounds to 0.9680 during early Monday’s trading session.

In doing so, the pair holds onto recovery Friday’s gains from 100-HMA while nearing 50% Fibonacci retracement of its fall from April 06 to 14, close to 0.9700.

Should there be a clear upside past-0.9700, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.9720 and Friday top surrounding 0.9725 could entertain the bulls ahead of 0.9745 and the monthly top near 0.9800.

On the contrary, a clear break below the 100-HMA level of 0.9655 may take a rest on 23.6% Fibonacci retracement near 0.9640.

However, the quote’s further downside will have to break four-day-old horizontal support, at 0.9620, before challenging the month’s low near 0.9595.

USD/CHF hourly chart

Trend: Further recovery expected

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9685
Today Daily Change  15 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.16%
Today daily open 0.967
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9687
Daily SMA50 0.967
Daily SMA100 0.9711
Daily SMA200 0.98
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9724
Previous Daily Low 0.9656
Previous Weekly High 0.9724
Previous Weekly Low 0.9595
Previous Monthly High 0.9902
Previous Monthly Low 0.9183
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9682
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9698
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9643
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9616
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9575
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.971
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9751
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9778

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD pressured around 1.0850 amid coronabonds clash

EUR/USD pressured around 1.0850 amid coronabonds clash

EUR/USD has kicked off the week with moderate losses as European leaders remain divided over coronabonds, mutualizing the debt. Coronavirus figures are on the decline worldwide and US politicians are nearing another aid package.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD falls toward 1.2450 amid UK coronavirus issues

GBP/USD falls toward 1.2450 amid UK coronavirus issues

GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2450, down. Criticism about the UK's coronavirus handling, PM Johnson's cautious approach to lifting the lockdown, and Brexit talks are all weighing on the pound.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Oil crashes, dollar mixed, as countries seek exit from coronavirus confinements

Forex Today: Oil crashes, dollar mixed, as countries seek exit from coronavirus confinements

Oil prices have crashed with WTI dipping below $15 at one point. The black gold continues suffering from lack of demand as economies remain in an induced coma amid the coronavirus crisis. 

Read more

WTI bounces off multi-year low, still below $18.00

WTI bounces off multi-year low, still below $18.00

While the early-day risk-off and broad US dollar strength seem to have paved the way for the black gold’s drop, the recent rate cut from the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is likely behind the energy benchmark’s pullback moves.

Oil News

Gold: US dollar strength takes a toll on the recovery moves below $1,700

Gold: US dollar strength takes a toll on the recovery moves below $1,700

Gold prices fail to cheer risk-off amid broad US dollar strength. Risks remain heavy US death toll climbs, talks of economic re-start turn softer. US President Trump signaled another aid package but fails to extend Friday’s risk-on.

Gold News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures