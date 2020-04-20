USD/CHF Price Analysis: Recovery remains intact above 100-HMA

USD/CHF remains mildly positive following Friday’s pullback moves from 100-HMA.

Key Fibonacci retracement levels on the bulls’ radars.

The short-term horizontal support line can offer additional filters to the downside.

USD/CHF registers 0.12% gains while taking rounds to 0.9680 during early Monday’s trading session.

In doing so, the pair holds onto recovery Friday’s gains from 100-HMA while nearing 50% Fibonacci retracement of its fall from April 06 to 14, close to 0.9700.

Should there be a clear upside past-0.9700, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of 0.9720 and Friday top surrounding 0.9725 could entertain the bulls ahead of 0.9745 and the monthly top near 0.9800.

On the contrary, a clear break below the 100-HMA level of 0.9655 may take a rest on 23.6% Fibonacci retracement near 0.9640.

However, the quote’s further downside will have to break four-day-old horizontal support, at 0.9620, before challenging the month’s low near 0.9595.

USD/CHF hourly chart

Trend: Further recovery expected