USD/CHF Price Analysis: Recovery moves lack strength below 0.9300

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF prints mild gains while fading pullback from intraday high.
  • Two-week-old support restricts immediate downside ahead of the key support confluence near 0.9200.
  • 50-SMA, short-term falling trend line tests intraday buyers.
  • Key SMAs, normal RSI conditions suggest choppy moves ahead.

USD/CHF stays firm around 0.9260, up 0.13% intraday amid early Wednesday. In doing so, the quote defies the recent U-turn from the day’s high of 0.9263 while also snapping the two-day downtrend marked so far in the week.

It should, however, be noted that the USD/CHF price consolidates early month gains inside 50 and 100-SMA, amid a lack of extreme RSI conditions, which in turn signals continuation of the grind to the south.

As a result, a horizontal area comprising lows marked since March 04, around 0.9235-30, gains immediate attention of short-term USD/CHF sellers. Though, any further weakness will have to break a confluence of 0.9210-9200, comprising 100-SMA and an ascending trend line from mid-February, to convince the bears.

Meanwhile, a downward sloping trend line from the previous Tuesday and 50-SMA close to the 0.9300 threshold precedes Friday’s top near 0.9325 to test the USD/CHF bulls.

If at all the USD/CHF upside stays intact past-0.9325, the monthly high near 0.9375 and the 0.9400 round-figure can lure the buyers.

USD/CHF four-hour chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9258
Today Daily Change 11 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.12%
Today daily open 0.9247
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9163
Daily SMA50 0.9008
Daily SMA100 0.9
Daily SMA200 0.9114
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9287
Previous Daily Low 0.9242
Previous Weekly High 0.9376
Previous Weekly Low 0.9234
Previous Monthly High 0.9102
Previous Monthly Low 0.8871
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9259
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.927
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.923
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9214
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9186
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9275
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9303
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.932

 

 

