USD/CHF Price Analysis: Recovers further from 3-week lows, back near 0.9700 mark

- USD/CHF recovers a major part of the overnight slide to three-week lows.
- The near-term technical set-up still seems tilted in favour of bearish traders.
- The ongoing recovery runs the risk of fizzling out quickly near 0.9700 mark.
The USD/CHF pair built on its steady intraday positive move and the uptick picked up paced during the early North American session. The pair refreshed daily tops the last hour and recovered a major part of the previous day's sharp fall to three-week lows.
The pair was last seen trading near the top end of its daily trading range, around the 0.9685-90 region, challenging 50-day SMA. Given the overnight sustained break below the mentioned support, the near-term bias still seems tilted in favour of bearish traders.
This comes on the back of the recent repeated failures near the very important 200-day SMA. Moreover, technical indicators on the daily chart are still holding in the bearish territory and adds credence to the near-term negative outlook.
Hence, any subsequent recovery towards the 0.9700 round-figure mark might still be a selling opportunity and keep a lid on any subsequent positive move for the major.
On the flip side, the 0.9655-50 region now seems to protect the immediate downside, which if broken will reinforce the bearish bias. The pair might then accelerate the fall to test sub-0.9600 level or the lower end of a 1-1/2-month-old trading range.
USD/CHF daily chart
Technical levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9685
|Today Daily Change
|0.0036
|Today Daily Change %
|0.37
|Today daily open
|0.9649
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9712
|Daily SMA50
|0.969
|Daily SMA100
|0.9687
|Daily SMA200
|0.9786
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9717
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9638
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9755
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9665
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9803
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9595
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9668
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9687
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9619
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.959
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9541
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.9697
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9746
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9776
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
