USD/CHF Price Analysis: Recovers from 50-day SMA, but still below key resistances

By Anil Panchal
  • USD/CHF registers mild gains following the latest pullback.
  • A two-week-old falling trend line, 200-day SMA guard the pair’s near-term upside.
  • The monthly support line adds to the downside challenges to the bears below 50-day SMA.

While extending its recovery moves from 50-day SMA, USD/CHF rises to 0.9710, up 0.15%, as the European traders ready the bell for Wednesday.

The pair currently advances towards a short-term falling trend line resistance, at 0.9785, a break of which could question a 200-day SMA level around 0.9810.

However, a successful run-up past-0.9810 enables the bulls to aim for the previous month’s top nearing 0.9900.

On the downside, an ascending trend line from March 09, around 0.9645, will stop the bears below 50-day SMA, presently near 0.9675.

In a case where the USD/CHF prices slip below 0.9645, the previous week’s low around 0.9500 will be on the sellers’ radar.

USD/CHF daily chart

Trend: Sideways

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 0.9715
Today Daily Change 21 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.22%
Today daily open 0.9694
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9662
Daily SMA50 0.9677
Daily SMA100 0.9735
Daily SMA200 0.9809
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9793
Previous Daily Low 0.9686
Previous Weekly High 0.9796
Previous Weekly Low 0.9502
Previous Monthly High 0.9902
Previous Monthly Low 0.9183
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9727
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9752
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9655
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9617
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9548
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.9763
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9832
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9871

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

