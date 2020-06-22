USD/CHF Price Analysis: Pushing against channel support at 0.9465

NEWS | | By Guillermo Alcala
  • The US dollar pulls back to test the bottom of the near-term channel at 0.9465.
  • The greenback loses ground amid a moderate risk appetite and growing COVID-19 cases.

The US dollar is trading lower against the Swiss Franc on Monday extending its reversal from Friday’s top at 0.9535 to test the support level of the last six days’ horizontal trading range, at 0.9460. The dollar is dropping across the board on Monday, amid a moderate optimism regarding the economic recovery, yet with the worldwide increase in COVID-19 cases weighing on sentiment.

On the downside, the pair is pushing against the base of the last six days’ trading range, at 0.9460. A clear break below that level might increase selling pressure on the US dollar sending the pair towards June 11 low at 0.9377 before March 12 lows at 0.9325.

Alternatively, the US dollar should break 0.9545/50 to regain bullish momentum and extend towards 0.9585 (Jun 9 high) and 0.9650 (Jun 3, 5 highs).

 

USD/CHF 4-hour chart

USDCHF 4-Hour Chart

 

USD/CHF key levels to watch

USD/CHF

Overview
Today last price 0.9476
Today Daily Change -0.0047
Today Daily Change % -0.49
Today daily open 0.9523
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 0.9567
Daily SMA50 0.9648
Daily SMA100 0.9662
Daily SMA200 0.9757
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 0.9531
Previous Daily Low 0.9488
Previous Weekly High 0.9547
Previous Weekly Low 0.9464
Previous Monthly High 0.9784
Previous Monthly Low 0.9589
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 0.9514
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 0.9504
Daily Pivot Point S1 0.9497
Daily Pivot Point S2 0.9471
Daily Pivot Point S3 0.9454
Daily Pivot Point R1 0.954
Daily Pivot Point R2 0.9557
Daily Pivot Point R3 0.9583

 

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

