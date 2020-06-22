USD/CHF Price Analysis: Pushing against channel support at 0.9465

- The US dollar pulls back to test the bottom of the near-term channel at 0.9465.
- The greenback loses ground amid a moderate risk appetite and growing COVID-19 cases.
The US dollar is trading lower against the Swiss Franc on Monday extending its reversal from Friday’s top at 0.9535 to test the support level of the last six days’ horizontal trading range, at 0.9460. The dollar is dropping across the board on Monday, amid a moderate optimism regarding the economic recovery, yet with the worldwide increase in COVID-19 cases weighing on sentiment.
On the downside, the pair is pushing against the base of the last six days’ trading range, at 0.9460. A clear break below that level might increase selling pressure on the US dollar sending the pair towards June 11 low at 0.9377 before March 12 lows at 0.9325.
Alternatively, the US dollar should break 0.9545/50 to regain bullish momentum and extend towards 0.9585 (Jun 9 high) and 0.9650 (Jun 3, 5 highs).
USD/CHF 4-hour chart
USD/CHF key levels to watch
USD/CHF
|Overview
|Today last price
|0.9476
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0047
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.49
|Today daily open
|0.9523
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|0.9567
|Daily SMA50
|0.9648
|Daily SMA100
|0.9662
|Daily SMA200
|0.9757
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|0.9531
|Previous Daily Low
|0.9488
|Previous Weekly High
|0.9547
|Previous Weekly Low
|0.9464
|Previous Monthly High
|0.9784
|Previous Monthly Low
|0.9589
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|0.9514
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|0.9504
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|0.9497
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|0.9471
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|0.9454
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|0.954
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|0.9557
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|0.9583
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
